Cryocells’ settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban is one of the many young rising talents that stepped into the top-tier VALORANT scene in 2022.

Cryocells played on several C-Tier organizations during the early days of his career but has since risen to the top after signing with XSET at the start of the 2022 VALORANT Champions Tour Season. The 19-year-old has become most known for his flashy playstyle on Chamber and Jett alongside his fragger duo Zachary “zekken” Patrone.

XSET were close to qualifying for Masters Reykjavík through a loser’s bracket run but fell to Cloud9 in the lower bracket. While the team couldn’t attend the first LAN tournament of 2022, XSET did qualify for Challengers Two, which will give them another shot at making it to the next LAN. Since Cryocells joined the team, XSET have won the Nerd Street Gamers Winter and Summer Championships, in addition to their success during VCT.

Here is Cryocells’ full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse and mouse settings

Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

DPI 800 In-Game Sensitivity 0.3 eDPI 240 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6

Crosshair settings

Color White Inner Lines 1 / 4 / 2 / 0 Outlines Off 0 / 1 Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off / Off / Off

Key bindings

Ducky One 2 Mini

Crouch Left Control Walk Left Shift Jump Space Bar Ability 1 Mouse 5 Ability 2 E Ability 3 F Ultimate Q

Video settings

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070