Here are the crosshair codes for LOUD VALORANT players at VCT Champions

LOUD is arguably the most popular VALORANT team from Brazil. The squad has all the talent and counts on the support of LOUD, an organization known for its social media appeal, Free Fire presence, and thousands of fans.

LOUD were first place in 2022 VCT Brazil, finishing way ahead of other powerful teams from the country. The team are currently comprised of Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi, Bryan “pANcada” Luna, Felipe “Less” Basso, Erick “aspas” Santos, and the Argentinian player Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro.

These players were runners-up at the VCT Masters Reykjavík, but their performance dropped massively at Masters Copenhagen. The LOUD players surely want to do better at VALORANT Champions, the most important tournament of the year.

Riot Games has made the crosshair code for each LOUD player attending VALORANT Champions available, so fans like you can copy it and take it to your own matches.

All crosshair codes for LOUD VALORANT players at VCT Champions

Match the pros of @LOUDgg with these crosshair profiles 👊



Import the code below into your in-game settings. #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/uu9bdm9eGk — VALORANT Champions Tour 🇹🇷 (@ValorantEsports) September 1, 2022

LOUD aspas: 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0b;0;1b;0 LOUD Less: 0;P;o;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;o;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Leviatán pANcada: 0;P;c;1;h;0;s;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;1;h;0;s;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Leviatán Saadhak: 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Leviatán Sacy: 0;P;h;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

How to copy and use a pro player’s crosshair in VALORANT

All you have to do is copy one of the crosshair codes and open the Settings page in the VALORANT client. Go to the crosshair tab and simply click “Import Crosshair Profile” icon. Then paste the crosshair code and that crosshair will now have a profile in your own account.

If you want to use more crosshairs of professional VALORANT players, check out our full list of players, which includes the crosshair of all players attending VCT Champions this year.