Crazy Raccoon releases the majority of its VALORANT roster

Crazy Raccoon will start the 2022 VALORANT season with a new roster after parting ways with the majority of its team and head coach earlier today.

Teams across the world have adjusted their VALORANT rosters in preparation for the upcoming season in an effort to have a better chance of securing the Champions title. Some teams have only dropped one or two players, while others, like Crazy Raccoon, have made more drastic adjustments.

Crazy Raccoon announced the departure of Hideki “Fisker” Sasaki, Daiki “Minty” Kato, An “Medusa” Min-cheol, Park “Bazzi” Jun-ki, and head coach Yusuke “mun” Ota today. Neth is the only member of the Crazy Raccoon roster remaining that competed at VALORANT Champions. Munchkin was released earlier this month and ade moved to a streamer role within the organization. Minty also hasn’t appeared in an official match since the VALORANT Champions Tour Stage Three Japanese Challengers Playoffs.

Crazy Raccoon struggled in Group C at VALORANT Champions and failed to win a map against Team Vikings and Team Secret. They were swept in both matches and were one of four teams to go home without winning a map.

Crazy Raccoon will need to find a new roster before the 2022 season, although the organization assured fans a new lineup is “coming soon.” Most of the dropped players are free agents for the upcoming season, although Bazzi has already found a new home with ESports Connected.