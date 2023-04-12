Crafty VALORANT player finds the perfect counter for Killjoy’s ultimate

One crafty Omen player has brilliantly deciphered the perfect use for their From the Shadows ultimate ability, and it renders Killjoy’s Lockdown ultimate completely useless.

The tactic, which the VALORANT mastermind shared on Reddit on April 11, sees Omen drifting through time and space to dodge Killjoy’s ultimate. Usually, the German agent stuns every player in a wide radius with her signature move, but this trick lets smoke-throwing controller Omen actually avoid the bind completely.

In the clip, the Omen in question attempts a retake in a three-on-five after the spike was planted on Ascent’s A-site while an opposing Killjoy places their Lockdown to seemingly secure the round.

The VALORANT strategy begins as Omen waits for the ultimate timer to reach its dying seconds, then the controller teleports out of its radius in the nick of time.

The Omen then immediately returns to the original teleport spot, canceling their ultimate in the process. With it perfectly timed, however, the Omen returns to the exact same spot after the Killjoy’s Lockdown has run its course, leaving unsuspecting opponents focused on their stunned opponents near the bomb site.

This strategy helps Omen completely avoid Killjoy’s ultimate and sees them return in a split-second to capitalize on VALORANT opponents trying to mop up easy kills. With Killjoy a main pick in the current VALORANT meta, it looks like we might have some new tactics popping out of the woodwork to counter the agent.

Luckily for Killjoy players, even though she’s a high-tier agent, Riot has been prodding her abilities recently to hand her more buffs. Most recently, Patch 6.07 boosted Killjoy’s Alarmbot by removing the yellow indicators surrounding the ability.

So, even if Omen ruins her ultimate, Killjoy’s other moves can make up for it.