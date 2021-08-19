CNed’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

One of Europe's finest.

Photo via Red Bull

Mehmet Yağız “cNed” İpek is a rising star in VALORANT.

After joining Acend in March 2021, the 19-year-old has emerged as one of the biggest names in Europe. The straight-faced Jett main has a knack for outplaying his opponents, often making clutch plays with the Op.

The Turk qualified for VCT Masters Berlin after beating Gambit Esports in the upper bracket of the EMEA Stage Three Challengers Playoffs. In what will be the prime opportunity to prove his worth on the international stage, cNed will join 16 of the best teams in Germany’s capital in September.

Here’s cNed’s full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI800In-game Sensitivity0.32
eDPI256Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
Zowie ZA12

Crosshair settings

ColorWhiteInner Lines1 / 5 / 2 / 0
OutlinesOffOuter Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot OffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff / Off / Off

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpSpace Bar
Ability 1Q
Ability 2E
Ability 3C
Ultimate AbilityX
Steelseries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingMSAA 4x
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering1x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOff
UI QualityLowBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Super

Map settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOn
Minimap Size1.128
Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways

