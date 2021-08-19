CNed’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Mehmet Yağız “cNed” İpek is a rising star in VALORANT.

After joining Acend in March 2021, the 19-year-old has emerged as one of the biggest names in Europe. The straight-faced Jett main has a knack for outplaying his opponents, often making clutch plays with the Op.

The Turk qualified for VCT Masters Berlin after beating Gambit Esports in the upper bracket of the EMEA Stage Three Challengers Playoffs. In what will be the prime opportunity to prove his worth on the international stage, cNed will join 16 of the best teams in Germany’s capital in September.

Here’s cNed’s full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.32 eDPI 256 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Zowie ZA12

Crosshair settings

Color White Inner Lines 1 / 5 / 2 / 0 Outlines Off Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off / Off / Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Space Bar Ability 1 Q Ability 2 E Ability 3 C Ultimate Ability X Steelseries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity Off UI Quality Low Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Super

Map settings

Rotate Rotate / Based on Side Keep Player Centered On Minimap Size 1.128 Minimap Zoom 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones On Show Map Region Names Always

