CNed’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Mehmet Yağız “cNed” İpek is a rising star in VALORANT.
After joining Acend in March 2021, the 19-year-old has emerged as one of the biggest names in Europe. The straight-faced Jett main has a knack for outplaying his opponents, often making clutch plays with the Op.
The Turk qualified for VCT Masters Berlin after beating Gambit Esports in the upper bracket of the EMEA Stage Three Challengers Playoffs. In what will be the prime opportunity to prove his worth on the international stage, cNed will join 16 of the best teams in Germany’s capital in September.
Here’s cNed’s full list of VALORANT settings.
Mouse settings
Crosshair settings
Key bindings
Video settings
Map settings
Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis