Chamber, the new sentinel agent, is finally coming to VALORANT tomorrow after months of teasers and just over two weeks after his official reveal.

Fans have waited months to get their hands on Chamber and experience his unique ability set focused on gunplay. Other sentinels typically avoid confrontation and let their abilities initiate a fight, but Chamber’s kit is built around direct engagement.

Room in your roster for one more? À bientôt, Monsieur Chamber. pic.twitter.com/jku9h7yqzu — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) November 15, 2021

He has two weapons built into his kit: a heavy pistol and a powerful rifle that kills enemies with one shot. The Headhunter ability grants a heavy pistol with an ADS option, essentially providing a better version of the Sheriff. Chamber’s Tour De Force ultimate gives players a custom sniper rifle that kills with one hit and creates a lingering field like the Trademark ability.

Chamber could potentially shake up the VALORANT meta since his kit will change the way sentinel players approach each round. Duelists might also consider using this character since his weapons are excellent options in gunfights, while his other abilities can help escape danger or track enemy movement. His teleport ability can help players reposition against enemies or survive a sticky situation, while his Trademark ability scans and slows players caught in its field, providing an easy kill.

Fans will likely see Chamber in almost every match tomorrow while players try the new kit and explore his potential. Consider trying the agent in a private match to learn his abilities before jumping into a real game, though.

Chamber officially goes live tomorrow, Nov. 16.

