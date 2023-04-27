Sentinels provides update on TenZ’s status for rest of 2023 VCT Americas split

After an exciting super week, VALORANT fans and teams alike are preparing themselves for a frantic race for the final playoff spots in VCT Americas. Only four weeks remain and one popular team is still searching for answers heading into the second half of the season: Sentinels.

The North American organization announced today it will be making a significant roster change before the start of the fifth week, moving Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen into the starting lineup for the rest of the split. He will be replacing Tyson “TenZ” Ngo for the foreseeable future, but TenZ will still remain on the team throughout the whole process.

This decision comes after Sentinels’ new VALORANT head coach Adam Kaplan made the move to give TenZ some time away from competitive play last week to rest and recover. The coach confirmed the superstar had caught COVID and was suffering from a joint infection in his left hand, forcing the team to field Marved as a substitute for their matches against LOUD and MIBR.

Related: Marved shows out in VCT 2023 debut for Sentinels against LOUD

Sentinels played relatively well across the weekend, pulling off a convincing two-game sweep against MIBR. They even managed to take a game against LOUD, who are currently the best roster in the league with a perfect 5-0 series record. Marved had a great debut, racking up a 1.82 KDA with an impressive 249 ACS over five games, according to Liquipedia.

Marved’s next match as a starter will be against C9, who are currently on a three-series win streak with victories against 100 Thieves, NRG, and FURIA. Nathan “leaf” Orf has been one of the best players over the last four weeks, boasting one of the highest ACS and the third-most kills in the league.

You can watch Sentinels when they collide with C9 on Sunday, April 30 at 2pm CT.