BLAST to host VALORANT Ignition Series event on Sept. 11

Danish tournament organizer BLAST is expanding into VALORANT for the final installment of the Ignition Series.

The BLAST VALORANT Twitch Invitational will include four of the best teams in Europe for a €50,000 ($59,000) prize pool. FunPlus Phoenix, G2 Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Team Liquid will go head-to-head in a best-of-three double-elimination bracket, before facing off in a best-of-five grand final.

The event will be streamed exclusively on Twitch and take place this weekend on Friday, Sept. 11 to Sunday, Sept. 13. The tournament will feature an upper and lower bracket, with FunPlus Phoenix matching up against Ninjas in Pyjamas, and G2 against Liquid in the initial stages of the event.

Image via BLAST

BLAST director of product and experience Nicolas Estrup explained his thoughts behind the invitational in a press release.

“VALORANT has enjoyed record-breaking success since its launch in June and has fast become a fan-favorite,” he said. “We look forward to showing the community what BLAST can bring to the table with our industry-leading production and popular fan-first approach.”

BLAST is known primarily for CS:GO hosting the Blast Pro Series, and the Blast Premier. The organizers have only recently expanded to other games, hosting a Bounty Hunt event for Dota 2 in May, 2020, and now The BLAST VALORANT Twitch Invitational.