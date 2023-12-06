Best Viper lineups on Breeze in VALORANT: Where to place walls, Poison Cloud, and throw Snakebites

There is truly no other map in VALORANT like Breeze. The tropical yet mysterious island paradise offers a lush landscape for you and your teammates to litter with smokes, mollies, and—perhaps most excitingly—poison.

Viper is a staple to any composition on Breeze. Her divisive utility makes slicing up the large sites and cutting enemies off an easy task, and she excels in a different way than other controllers like Omen or Brimstone. While she does work great alongside another controller, you’ll still want to get maximum value out of her setups on their own.

Here is our guide to playing Viper on Breeze in VALORANT, from the best Snakebite landing spots to the perfect game-changing Toxic Screens.

The best Viper lineups for Breeze in VALORANT

You’ll want to learn every angle. Image via Riot Games

Viper is a unique VALORANT agent because she doesn’t have a singular piece of utility that could be considered overpowered compared to the other options in her kit. Her Snakebites, Poison Orb, and Toxic Screen all provide decisive means of gaining site control or keeping attackers from intruding onto her team’s space.

Yet, if you don’t place them properly, you’ll get nowhere with all of these powerful abilities. The best way to learn Viper’s setups on Breeze and, even better, start creating setups of your own, is to understand the map’s layout, and what makes it different from the other nine maps.

Breeze is famous for its long sightlines and wide open spaces. Though the significance of these characteristics has been diminished after Breeze’s 2023 rework, it’s still a fantastic place to use Viper, and some would even argue a composition without her can’t succeed.

One of the most decisive areas of Breeze is the middle. It offers one pathway onto each site, as well as a sneaky way for attackers to get into the defender’s backline.

Therefore, as Viper, some of the best pieces of utility you can put down help to either divide the middle of the map or cut off the site entrances from mid. In addition, Breeze has several design features like the edges of roofs and wide open areas that are perfect for bouncing lineups off without putting yourself in danger.

Here are our recommendations for how to set up based on each site.

Viper Breeze A site setups

Defending on A site has gotten just a little easier with the changes made to Breeze in 2023. Now, instead of a long sightline extending from Cave deep into the site, attackers are forced to take closer engagements. As a result, one of Viper’s best walls to use on defense on A is no longer viable. Thankfully, we’ve got two more that will work great as well.

Image via Valoplant.gg. Image via Valoplant.gg.

The first wall, on the left, can be used if you prefer to hold A site from a distance. This wall allows you to position yourself to also watch Mid and easily transition to B site if your team needs help. This wall overall is well-suited to Viper players who enjoy a more dynamic playstyle, helping out their team at every opportunity. You can also assist from afar by launching Snakebites onto either A or B site. From the bridge on the back of A site, you can easily launch Snakebites well into the attacker’s territory, including mollies on typical spike plant locations.

The second wall, on the right, is better for a deeper or focused hold on the A site. Since you have to position yourself so far on the actual site to set up this wall in the first place, you won’t have time to reposition towards mid.

This wall is a great option, though, because it gives your team a decent amount of control in the middle of the map. This wall cuts off the first choke that would allow attackers to enter A site. You’ll still want to have someone watching Mid, but this wall does double duty and acts as a great first layer of protection.

There aren’t too many fancy Poison Orb spots for defense on A site, mainly just using them for the choke points from both A main and mid. Viper’s smokes are quite large once deployed, so they should be able to cover the entire sight line here without a problem.

This orb blocks off enemies from doors. Screenshot via Dot Esports.

For attacking A site, there again are two solid options for Toxic Screens to set up. One works best if your team pushes together through A main, and one works best if you’re choosing to push through mid.

Image via Valoplant.gg. Image via Valoplant.gg.

Both walls utilize the same angle, which focuses on cutting off both A stairs as well as bridge. The only difference between the two is one leaves the double doors from Mid open, which would then be used as your team’s pathway onto the site.

The first wall is a standard for Viper players on Breeze. This wall divides up the otherwise large site into a digestible section, allowing for your team to first focus on just that area, plant the spike, and then prepare to watch as other angles become uncovered. This is just one example of how Viper shines alongside another controller agent because once her toxins run out an Omen, Brimstone, or Astra can cover the angles left open. The second option gives you control over a larger area of the site but is a riskier approach as you will have to contest both Mid and deep on A site where enemies could be hiding.

Viper Breeze B site setups

There are a few ways that Viper can help out to watch the B site on Breeze. On defense, you can choose to stand more toward Mid while protecting that entrance to B, or you can choose to sit deep on the B site itself and use your utility to strategically outmaneuver your opponents.

The two best wall options represent each of these positional styles. The first wall gives your team maximum Mid control, while the second wall is a classic Viper tactic.

Image via Valoplant.gg. Image via Valoplant.gg.

The first wall serves to cut off both Elbow and the main area of Mid where attackers can walk out close to the A site doors. It still leaves enough space open so your teammates can actively watch Mid, or even push aggressively on defense if they choose.

The second wall is great for Viper players who prefer a more static playstyle, holding your ground for as long as possible. This wall may seem unorthodox at first, but the reason why it works is because it makes it difficult for attackers to clear the back of the site. Without having those angles open, it becomes much more difficult to gain full site control. If you lurk on the back corner of the site as Viper, you can wait until attackers try to contest your space and pick them off easily in an isolated area. If you choose to use this wall, you need to play in the back of the B site or the strategy won’t work.

However, if you choose to use this wall, you’ll want to have someone else holding the site with you, especially to watch Mid and flank.

Both of these walls should be accompanied by Poison Orbs to watch areas on B site left vulnerable. You can set down a smoke right in the entrance from B Main, where the smoke is large enough to completely cover the choke point.

If you’re holding on the top of mid or perhaps have a late rotation from A site, you can try a lineup that will cut off the entrance from Elbow to B site.

This position keeps you relatively safe. Screenshot via Dot Esports. The molly cuts off the quickest path. Screenshot via Dot Esports.

This lineup will cause you to put yourself in a little bit of danger, but you can mostly stay within the covered area of top Mid, close to the defender spawn. The Snakebite will land to cut off most of the pathway from Elbow to B site, if you know attackers are pathing their way through Mid.

For attack on the B site, Viper has a few tricks up her sleeve, especially for the post-plant. First, this Toxic Screen is Viper’s bread and butter for pushing on to B site. Line the wall up with the similar wall feature on the map to create a way to cut off defenders pushing from Mid and defender spawn. This wall doesn’t help you clear the back of the site, however, so use caution.

This wall is another classic. Screenshot via Dot Esports.

Once your team has the spike down and the site secured, you can prepare for the post plant, where Viper really shines. Try this cheeky smoke that eliminates two teammates having to watch the choke point towards Mid.

A sneaky setup on top of this box. Screenshot via Dot Esports. This smoke allows you to only need to watch one angle. Screenshot via Dot Esports.

Throw the Poison Orb with the underhand throw (right click) so it lands on top of this stone box. You’ll create a smoke that isn’t exactly a one-way, but that narrows the choke point so you only need to cover the rightmost angle.

And of course, just in case you thought we forgot, here is a Snakebite lineup you can use to protect the spike if you’re choosing to play more like a sentinel agent and watch from very far away.

Aim towards the little leaf. Screenshot via Dot Esports. This molly prevents a defuse. Screenshot via Dot Esports.

Back towards the attacker spawn, there is a small space where Viper can execute the perfect lineup. Stand in the area on the map pictured, and walk as close to the brown crate on the ground as you can before standing on top of it. Then, look up, and aim your crosshair at the small leaf that protrudes from the vines on the wall.

The Snakebite will land to cover the most common plant location on the B site. You can use this to prevent defenders from sticking a defuse.

Overall, Viper shines on Breeze, and there are endless tips and tricks to keep using her kit more effectively on the VALORANT map.