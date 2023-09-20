Best VALORANT agent team comps to run on Sunset

It’s been weeks since VALORANT’s tenth map, Sunset, made it to the servers via Episode Seven, Act Two, but players haven’t been welcoming of its chaotic nature. Besides the strategic faults, you might be failing to choose a suitable team comp, which is incredibly crucial to excelling on the map, and we have just the guide you need for it.

Based in Los Angeles, Sunset is full of twists, turns, and critical spaces, making it unpredictable and exhausting to tackle with the wrong agents. But the charming map isn’t inflexible; while you do have to have initiators who can gather intel constantly, you also need a good controller and sentinel duo to up the team’s defensive potential.

Here are the agents I’d recommend for your team on VALORANT’s Sunset.

What are the best team comps on VALORANT’s Sunset?

Before we jump into discussing the best team comp, let’s list Sunset’s most profound features. Besides the plant sites, there’s a huge mid-section you must pay attention to, no matter which side you’re on.

Mid-section of Sunset is an extremely crucial area to capture early on in the round. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Establishing control over the mid-section will give you a huge edge over the other team, allowing you to counter whatever it’s they’re planning. You can also sneak into the Defending or Attacking spawn, taking control of which will let you hold flanks and take your enemies by surprise.

Sunset is a lurker’s paradise, which is why gathering intel continuously is incredibly important on this map. You just can’t miss out on having an initiator on Sunset, or you’d have a very hard time tracking your opponents’ whereabouts.

You’d also need an anchor like Chamber, Killjoy, or Viper to lock down a site while you focus on the rest of the map. It might look like a small map, but it really isn’t in terms of possibilities.

Keeping these in mind, here are some team comps for Sunset, curated to help you break your losing streak on the map:

VALORANT Sunsent team comps

Jett, Fade, Skye, Omen, Killjoy Raze, Fade, Skye, Astra, Chamber Raze, Fade, Viper, Astra, Chamber Jett, Yoru, Skye, Omen, Killjoy Raze, Skye, Viper, Harbor, Chamber

The first team comp suggestion is guaranteed to give you the edge with little effort. But there are other suggestions as well, so feel free to experiment and figure out the best one for your playstyle.

Best agents for VALORANT’s Sunset

Despite her recent nerfs, Jett is still one of the best duelists in VALORANT and a great pick on Sunset. So is Raze, who can satchel her way into the site or mid while flushing out critical corners with her Paint Shells and Boom Bot. Both can create space for your team effectively with the right amount of support, which is where Fade and Skye come in.

Fade’s Haunt (Eye) and Skye’s Guiding Light (Bird) are the most flexible intel-gathering abilities in the game. In fact, they are knitted for Sunset’s quirky angles, which can be difficult to clear with other initiators.

For controllers, I’d recommend Omen, mostly because of the number of potent one-way smokes he can create with his Dark Cover. You can also pick Astra if you aren’t the aggressive kind. Her smokes are well fitted to Sunset’s wide chokepoints, but you’d need to be careful with using up her stars.

Viper is great as an anchor on defense, but she may not be the most flexible solo smoker on attack. Not that she isn’t good on the map; she’s the best at stalling pushes and best of all, you can effortlessly cover all the crucial chokepoints with her wall and poison orb. But playing her as a solo controller will require your team to stick to a plan or rotate without smokes, thanks to her immobile Toxic Screen.

To fix this, pair her up with any of the other smokers (double controller setups), and you’d have a solid offense and defense strategy. Harbor is Viper’s best sidekick if you’re wondering.

Viper’s wall and Poison Cloud are enough to cover Sunset’s most crucial chokepoints (see mini-map). Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Having a sentinel on your team is crucial, or you’d have to be prepared for the nastiest backstabs possible in VALORANT. If you don’t have traps guarding the Mid Bomb Door or locking down a site on defense, you’ll have to be extremely vigilant of lurks, and it would only take your focus away from gun fights.

Pick a Killjoy or a Chamber, although Cypher can be great too, and you should be good to go. I’m honestly quite happy to see Chamber return to the meta with Sunset’s release. Thanks to the map’s tightly spaced sites and lanes, Chamber’s teleport and Trademark trap are mostly within range, allowing him to commit to risky fights, escape messy situations with a snap, and keep track of a nearby lurk.

I would also like to mention that Yoru is a great pick for the team’s secondary entry fragger on Sunset. So don’t be afraid to craft and try some interesting teleport and flash lineups and jump scare your opponents.

Related 4 tips and tricks for playing on Sunset in VALORANT

It honestly feels strange to run into a salty player hating on Sunset every now and then. While you can blame “bad maps” for your RR loss, you might want to figure out how the enemy team was able to beat you at it. They did something right, and your team wasn’t able to counter it.

VALORANT’s tactical side can quickly become stale, and new content like maps and agents is what keeps it interesting. It’s definitely worth embracing the creativity it nurtures.

About the author