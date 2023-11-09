Best Sova line-ups on Ascent in VALORANT: Where to use Recon Bolt and Shock Dart

Sova is one of the most valuable agents in VALORANT and there are numerous ways to use his abilities to set up your team for success on Ascent, one of the few maps in the game that remains free of massive overhauls or changes.

Both sites present unique challenges for attackers. On the A site, attackers must clear out anyone hiding in Wine before shutting down the various angles and hiding spots located on the site. On B, attackers can easily get bottlenecked trying to get onto the site itself and must be wary of anyone hiding in Boat House.

Thankfully, Sova can provide value and information on either site or in Mid, on both the attacking and defending sides. Here are some valuable line-ups for Recon Bolt and Shock Dart that can help.

Sova line-ups for attacking A site on Ascent

When attacking the A site on Ascent, tuck into the Radianite box cubby in A Lobby, aim at the tip of the bottom-right portion of the rift explosion, and fire a Recon Bolt at half-strength with no bounces.

Basic Recon Bolt and Shock Dart lineups for attacking A site on Ascent. Video by Dot Esports

With the Spike planted on the left side of Generator, you can defend it with a Shock Dart from A Main. Stand at the left side of the doorway that’s on the A Main wall and aim for the left edge of the far side of the arch wall. Give it a one-third charge and a single bounce and it should land on the Spike.

Sova line-ups for defending A site on Ascent

At the beginning of the round, from the right side of A Heaven, aim for the corner of one of the buildings way in the distance and hold down a half-charge of Recon Bolt. This should land right above the Gelato sign and will let you know if attackers are in A Lobby or on top of Mid.

Basic Recon Bolt and Shock Dart line-ups for defending A site on Ascent. Video by Dot Esports

For retakes on A, stand in the back corner of A Rafters and aim up. Line up with the tip of a small white cloud between the pipes above you and fire a Recon bolt at one-third charge with no bounce. After that, you can bounce a Shock Dart using the A site wall from Heaven that clears out Generator.

Sova line-ups for attacking B site on Ascent

On B, fire a Recon Bolt from B Lobby at the building corner where the Giraffe banner is.

Basic Recon Bolt and Shock Dart line-ups for attacking B site on Ascent. Video by Dot Esports

Whether you want to use it before or after planting the spike, you can fire a Shock Dart into Market from B Lobby. Stand in the back left corner of B Lobby and aim just above the Giraffe’s nose at about his eye level. Fire a Shock Dart with one bounce at half-charge.

Sova line-ups for defending B site on Ascent

While defending B, get early info with the Recon Bolt by tucking into the corner next to the Radianite box column, aim just above the right bar of the Lobby opening, and fire a no-bounce Bolt with just slightly above a one-third charge. Alternatively, from the same spot, aim at the top of the poster above it and tap-release a Shock Dart to deal early damage.

Basic Recon Bolt and Shock Dart line-ups for defending B site on Ascent. Video by Dot Esports

For retakes, from the foot of the lion statue near defender spawn, tap-release a Recon Bolt while aimed at the tall red-brick building behind Boat House. This will give info on almost the entirety of the site, except for Boat House itself.

Sova line-ups for attacking Mid

From Top Mid, a tricky Recon Bolt line-up will require you to have your back against the wall, aiming at the edge of the roof while using the smoking chimney to line up a fully charged bolt. This one will take a little practicing, but if you get it right, it offers a ton of coverage.

Basic Recon Bolt and Shock Dart line-ups for attacking Mid on Ascent. Video by Dot Esports

From the same spot, aim just above the right side of the roof of Market and fire a Shock Dart with just over a one-third charge, which should land at a common defender-side Operator angle.

Sova line-ups for defending Mid

From Bottom Mid, fire a fully charged Recon Bolt toward the back wall of Top Mid. This is a very common line-up and will typically be shot down by the other team, but it will at least translate to some information.

Basic Recon Bolt and Shock Dart line-ups for defending Mid on Ascent. Video by Dot Esports

From roughly the same spot, tucked in the far back corner of Bottom Mid, aim a Shock Dart to the left of the hanging street lamp, using the left edge of the laundry on the clothesline to line it up, and fire a Shock Dart with a third-charge and no bounce to do damage to enemies at Top Mid.