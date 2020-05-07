VALORANT is an entirely different beast when played alone.

Queueing up for ranked with a team of five, four, or even three will have drastic implications on your gameplay and ultimately give you an advantage. If you prefer being a lone wolf and playing solo, though, you’ll have to grit your teeth and bear it for now. Fortunately, it’s entirely possible to reach the highest rank by yourself.

We ranked the top solo agents in VALORANT from best to worst.

S tier

Phoenix

Sage

Cypher

If this was a competitive tier list, Phoenix would be considerably lower in the rankings. But for playing alone and carrying your teammates, he’s one of the absolute best agents. His ability to entry-frag is unmatched in VALORANT. His flashbangs, self heals, and ultimate all reward aggression. Players who are confident in their aim can’t go wrong with Phoenix.

Sage is simply the best all-around agent in VALORANT. She’s equally essential in a competitive environment or on the ladder. Her wall and slow orbs are perfect for putting an end to a push or blocking off a bombsite, and her heal and resurrect speak for themselves. She’s the perfect agent for carrying.

Cypher can single-handedly defend a bombsite. His cameras, tripwires, and cage all reward solo play, giving him tons of value in ranked. Being able to lock down a bombsite while your teammates run rampant should never be underestimated.

A tier

Raze

Jett

Raze is one of the most self-indulgent agents in VALORANT. She offers almost nothing to her teammates in terms of utility. She does, however, have damage—and lots of it. In fact, all of her abilities, in one form or another, deal damage. In solo play, Raze should be used as aggressively as possible to find kills and open up the game. She’s good at entry-fragging, clearing bombsites, and picking off unsuspected targets. She’s a playmaker.

Jett falls under the same umbrella as Raze. She’s another Yasuo-type agent that either carries your game or loses it for you. If you’re confident and aren’t afraid of facing your opponents head-on, Jett is the agent for you. Her mobility and outplay potential ranks her as one of the best solo agents.

B tier

Omen

Sova

Omen is perhaps the most creative agent in VALORANT. He doesn’t work well in a team environment, but he doesn’t need to. His smoke screens and short-range teleport allow him to maneuver around the map, push unpredictable angles, and find picks. He’s a lurker, and when used accordingly, he wreaks havoc. His ultimate is anxiety-inducing. In the lower ranks, players simply ignore its sound cue, giving Omen players free rein over the map. In the higher ranks, it throws players off guard and forces them to second guess themselves.

Sova has potential in solo play. He definitely operates better with coordination, but alone, he’s not half bad. His ability to scout a bombsite and prevent a push rank him highly on this tier list. His ultimate and his drone can lead to some quick and easy kills, too.

C tier

Brimstone

Breach

Brimstone is a perfectly serviceable agent in solo play and in a team environment. His smokes and particularly his ultimate can easily turn the tides of a round. He’s not the best, though, with his moly and stim beacon leaving much to be desired.

Breach has some of the best utility in the game and would normally be at the top of a VALORANT tier list. But in solo play, he’s much less valuable without proper coordination and teamwork. Breach absolutely has to work around his teammates and that can be difficult with a group of random players.

D tier

Viper

There’s nothing wrong with Viper, but she just doesn’t cut it in solo play. She requires a considerable amount of coordination, and if you aren’t queued up with a few friends, she can be difficult to pull off. Her ultimate is fantastic, but a good amount of teamwork is needed to making the most out of her abilities.

We’ll make sure to update this tier list in the weeks, months, and patches to come.