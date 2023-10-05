Best Killjoy Sunset setups in VALORANT

While VALORANT is undoubtedly a creative game full of unpredictability, sometimes, all we need are well-crafted sentinel setups to win difficult rounds. So, if you’re struggling to deny your enemy’s moves in the game’s newest attack-favoring map, don’t worry; I’ve crafted some overpowered, enemy-melting Killjoy Sunset setups just for you.

Not that she isn’t flexible, but Killjoy is one of the most plan-dependent agents in VALORANT. On defense, you’d want to set up her strengths on one site and lurk close by so that her toys don’t deactivate. This allows you to lock down or anchor one site, while your teammates can focus on the rest.

On offense, Killjoy players are responsible for controlling the flank, as well as setting up a solid post-plant hold—if possible.

Since Sunset isn’t the easiest for defenders, having an intel-gathering and damage-centric sentinel like Killjoy on your team can get you some easy rounds on the map. Here are a few examples of her setups on the map to help you understand.

Best Killjoy Attack setups on VALORANT’s Sunset

Sunset A Site Killjoy setups for attack

If you’re on attack and plan to hit A Site, first, place Killjoy’s Turret over here.

A Site Flank check. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since rotates on this map are pretty fast for defenders, you’d never want to neglect setting up an alarm for the flank. This Turret position is perfect since it’ll be in your range for most of A Site and will watch both Spawn and Mid Tiles.

Now, once you’re on the site and have gotten the Spike planted, you’ll want to choose whether to use your Alarm Bot for intel or to lace the “Vulnerable” effect on your enemies.

For intel, you can place the bot right below the A Link platform. This way, you know when someone’s pushing into the site for a retake.

You can also place the bot in A Alley for the same reasons.

If you want to play post-plant instead, that’s fine, too. Here’s an excellent setup for when you plant the Spike behind the diagonal box (safe plant).

A Site Post Plant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s a video for reference:

Left click for both mollies. Video by Dot Esports

If you plant the Spike in front of the Radianite Box instead, you can set up your Nanoswarms and Alarmbot like this.

Line up as shown and left click for both mollies. Video by Dot Esports

While you can always learn post-plant lineups for Killjoy’s Nanoswarms, I don’t like doing that with her mollies because those are difficult to time perfectly, and players will be able to push your ‘safe spot’ easily or defuse the Spike in most cases. But there’s no harm in knowing a few—just in case.

Killjoy Sunset B Site Setups for attack

To facilitate a B-Site approach, you must place this Turret to watch flanks via Mid and Spawn.

This Turret watches flanks from Mid and Spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now for post plant, it’s pretty easy. If you plant the Spike at default, which is in front of the tall pillar in the middle of the site, you can place both your Nanoswarms like this.

Line up exactly as shown and left-click for both mollies. Video by Dot Esports

If you plant just below the right platform in this cubby, you have a couple of options, too.

Line up as shown and left-click for all mollies. Video by Dot Esports

Lastly, if you plant safely on these stairs, here’s a microwave setup very few will see coming.

Line up as shown and left-click for the first molly and right-click for the second. Video by Dot Esports

Instead of using the Alarmbot to apply vulnerability, you can also place it in B Boba or B Market doors to alert your team of an upcoming retake attempt.

Best Killjoy Defense setups on VALORANT’s Sunset

Sunset A Site Killjoy setups for defense

Killjoy is incredibly strong when it comes to anchoring Sunset’s A Site. For starters, I like placing her Turret on this Radianite box so that it detects both A Main and A Elbow.

This Turret will catch enemies coming from A Main and A Elbow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, I always place her Alarmbot and Nanoswarms in a ‘microwave’ setup so that enemies are left with no way to fall back. Here’s a simple microwave setup for A Site.

Keep the attackers away with this microwave setup. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also get a little creative and place your Nanoswarms on the ledge of the Radianite Box and the digital screen, instead. This way, it isn’t easy to detect as well.

Here’s a sneaky setup. Screenshot by Dot Esports Line up your crosshair like this and left click to get this molly on the edge. Screenshot by Dot Esports Line up your crosshair like this and left click to get this molly here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s another simple setup if you want to play A Alley.

Try this next time you play A Alley. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lastly, if you want to use your Alarm Bot for intel, place it in A Elbow. Instead of dealing higher Nanoswarm damage, you can play A Alley and get intel on anyone tiptoeing through the lane.

Sunset Killjoy B Site Setups for defense

To start off on defending B Site, place your turret on top of this box. It will alert you of enemies pushing through B Main and Mid Door.

Catch attackers coming in through B Main and Mid Door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, let’s get to the microwave setups. The most basic you can do is to place the Nanoswarms and Alarmbot right ahead of the B Site entrance door.

Basic Alarmbot and Nanoswarm setup on B. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This should deal enough damage to the enemies trying to breach the site unless they manage to break them before you can activate them.

But if you want to surprise them, here’s a quirky one. A majority of the players will try to plant right in front of the pillar in the middle of the site. You can place the mollies on either ledge of the pillar to fry them up.

Line up as shown and left-click. Video by Dot Esports

Another variation will deny enemies space in the left cubby, but the molly on the ledge of the left wall might take some time to master.

Line up as shown and right-click for the first molly and left click for the second. Video by Dot Esports

For a change, you can also place your Turret on the right box just in front of the B Site entrance door.

Best Killjoy Ultimate spots on VALORANT’s Sunset for Attack and Defense

With Lockdown, you’d want to cover as much of the site as possible, regardless of which side you’re on. So, here are the best spots to deploy it on.

For attacking A Site, here’s where you should put down the Lockdown. But make sure that no one’s pushing up and that your team’s covering the spot.

A good spot for the Lockdown when attacking A Site. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For retaking A Site, you can place the Lockdown in the cubby of A Link. But an agent like Raze can easily throw her grenade or Ultimate to destroy it. In worse cases, you might die trying to defend it.

A risky Lockdown spot for retaking A Site. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can put the Lockdown in this safe A Alley spot instead.

This spot is safer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While pushing B Site as attackers, your best bet is to put down the Lockdown near the site entrance.

Place the Lockdown here to help your team take B Site. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For retaking B Site as defenders, place the Lockdown in B Boba. It will scan the entire site but will leave out B Main.

Retake B Site with this Lockdown spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to cover a major part of B Main, you can put the Lockdown in B Market instead, as shown. But this might be a risky spot to place a Lockdown as the enemy team may decide to push you or use damaging utility to break your Lockdown.

Here’s a riskier Lockdown spot for retaking B. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bonus Mid Killjoy setup for VALORANT’s Sunset

I found a quirky lineup to counter a very specific, common case that happens in the mid-section of the Sunset map. Usually, attackers pushing through Bottom Mid try to find cover behind the structure in the middle of the mid-space. You can use the following Nanoswarm lineup to force such players to run out of cover.

Align the tip of the Nanoswarm icon with the ledge as shown to perform the lineup. Video by Dot Esports

Killjoy’s kit is best used to control a site. That said, you can also place a Turret in Sunset’s Top Mid to care for flanks, deal some damage, or even use it as cover when you fire.

About the author