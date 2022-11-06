Best Killjoy Split setups in VALORANT

There are few agents quite like Killjoy when it comes to demolishing the opposing team’s attack strategies in the blink of an eye, and with the right setups, you too can harness the power of VALORANT’s biggest tech nerd.

With VALORANT’s always-changing map pool for competitive play, it can be hard to remember so many swarm grenade and turret combinations. For now, let’s focus on the always underrated map in the eyes of Riot Games, Split.

Best defensive Killjoy setups on Split: B site

Split is one of the few maps in the pool that really lends itself to Killjoy’s kit on the defensive side, especially the B site. The nature of this site, with its huge chokepoint out of T-Garage combined with so many cheeky areas to set up her turret, really makes Killjoy a must-pick for any Split defense.

Screengrab via Riot Games

The easiest part of any Killjoy defensive setup is going to be her Alarmbot—don’t get too fancy with its placement here. As long as the Alarmbot activates first for any major push through Garage, it’ll give you the perfect window to activate your Swarm Grenade for a ton of damage. The general rule of thumb for Swarm Grenades is to wait about half a second to a full second after your Alarmbot is activated for the best overall damage. For B setups, we recommend placing a singular Swarm Grenade right over the sewage pipe so it’ll hit anyone trying to come through the chokepoint.

The fun and arguably most head-scratching part of any Killjoy defensive setup comes with turret placement. Luckily on the B site of Split, there is an abundance of great options. Above you’ll see we went with old reliable, placing the turret up high, but you can realistically place it on any number of those boxes to make sure attackers can’t prefire the same spot with each push. The big takeaway with the turret is to try and keep it out of sight from the main chokepoint. Yes, it can be nice having Killjoy’s turret give intel by spotting enemies early, but by placing it out of harm’s way you maximize its damage and increase the chance that once you swing around with your much more powerful hardware, at least one attacker won’t be looking because they’ll be too busy trying to clear your turret.

Don’t worry Killjoy stans, we didn’t forget about that second Swarm Grenade. There are two options when it comes to placing that last piece of utility. If you want to fully defend the garage push from the attackers, you can set the second Swarm Grenade just a couple of steps back from the original one at the storm drain for extra damage as the enemy team flies out. However, an extra devious setup is to place it on either side of the default box. This allows you to delay plant even longer, and we all know every extra second you can buy for rotates to come through is vital for retakes.

Best defensive Killjoy setups on Split: A site

Now if playing B site defense isn’t your thing but you still love running Killjoy on Split, don’t fret. She’s got a couple of nice setups for the A site as well. A site on Split follows a similar style to the B side of the map with one big chokepoint entrance into the site. The key difference between the sites is worrying about A Tower, and the limited areas to set up Killjoy’s turret for maximum effectiveness. Don’t worry though, we’ve got you covered for playing both tower side and the main site.

A Tower Defense

Playing A-Tower defense can be a bit limiting, but still holds a bit of creativity when it comes to turret placement. For Alarmbot and Swarm Grenades, you’re going to follow a similar idea to the B site. Set the Alarmbot up so it will be the first point of contact if a push from A-Halls comes or even a sneak lurk gets by your mid-defenses and tries to flank from ropes. Once that Alarmbot goes off, wait just about a second to activate the Swarm Grenade for maximum damage.

For the turret there are a couple of interesting spots. Pictured above, Killjoy’s turret is getting in on the head-glitching action, a favorite setup for playing A-Tower. Yes, the turret is a bit more out in the open here, but the angle is just right to catch an attacker looking to take it out for you to swing wide of the box for a free kill. Another spot people like to set up the turret is the little cubby before heaven, but this placement cuts you off from maximizing the Swarm Grenade and turret together.

A Site Defense

Now this might just be the most diabolical setup yet. With all of Killjoy’s annoying utility in one deadly chokepoint, good luck to all attackers trying to get through this setup. Plant the Alarmbot right on the ramp so it can spot out anyone sneaking too far up A-Short, and after waiting just a brief second, let the Swarm Grenades do their work. A good place for one is right in that cubby between the ramp and Hell, with a more traditionally-placed second Swarm Grenade at the end of the ramp making sure any attempt to dodge Killjoy’s damage is futile. If you don’t want to throw all your gren-eggs into one basket on short, another popular spot for a second Swarm Grenade can be around Terminal, where most attackers designate a default plant.

For turret placement there truly is no beating the classic spot. Throw the turret down at the very end of A-Rafters facing towards A-Short. This spot is so hard to clear the turret as an attacker even if you know it is placed up there. On top of that, if someone goes to clear the turret, that is one less attacker you have to worry about trying to trade you. Another popular spot is placing the turret back-site by Terminal, which works well as a delayed defense.

The perceptive readers will notice there is no setup for mid-defense on Split with Killjoy here, and that is for good reason. If you’re picking Killjoy, don’t play mid-defense. Her turret doesn’t have any good spots to maximize its damage, and it is too difficult to really set up a trap with her Swarm Grenades based on the spawn wall in mid.

That’s all for Killjoy Split defensive setups. Share this guide around with anyone you know looking to pick up Killjoy in VALORANT.