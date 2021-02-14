BearClaw Gaming’s VALORANT roster terminates contract due to payment and support issues

All players and management for BearClaw Gaming’s VALORANT division have terminated their contracts due to payment and support problems, the organization’s general manager Steven Kim revealed in a statement today.

BCG, an American esports organization that signed a South Korean VALORANT roster in January, and its parent company Plynius are accused of not paying their players or providing basic support for the team’s operations.

리트윗 부탁드립니다. 여러분들의 도움이 필요합니다! 꼭 널리 널리 퍼트려주세요. 이스포츠에서 이런 일들이 다시는 일어나지 않아야 합니다. pic.twitter.com/rebXiluBOl — Steven Kim (@StevenKim_96) February 14, 2021

None of the players or staff have been paid since being brought on in January, and they have not received any of the support promised when they signed on with the organization, according to Kim. As a result, the players and staff have terminated their contracts on the grounds that Plynius has created an “unstable situation” and failed to followed the terms of the contractual agreement.

“From now on, we have nothing to do with the abovementioned companies, Plynius or BCG,” Kim said. “Out players are searching for the best way to maximize their abilities and skills, and for the time being, we will be participating under a new name in Riot’s official matches.”

As a direct result of this confrontation with its now former players, BCG has confirmed the organization has since separated from its parent company and will no longer be affiliated in any way.

Announcement to all BearClaw Fans Please Read. We will be back in Valorant Korea do not worry! pic.twitter.com/TT95ga7Ox0 — BearClaw Gaming (@BearClaw_Esport) February 14, 2021

BCG CEO Harley “Reaper” Parks said because Plynius is a holding company with a focus on esports and entertainment, she still held the trademark for the BearClaw Gaming brand and pulled out of the deal. She also confirmed none of the players, team, or staff—including herself—have been paid since signing on Jan. 4.

The former BCG players will now compete under the Team MUYAHO tag and are actively looking for new sponsors moving forward. All five players, their head coach, and the staff are sticking together for this move.

