Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 5, Act 2

The rewards are focused on the myths and legends theme.

The most exciting time of the year for VALORANT players has arrived again with the release of Episode Five, Act Two.

In addition to balance changes and shop updates, a new battle pass will offer dozens of rewards in the form of free and paid versions (for 1,000 VALORANT Points). Players will be able to complete daily and weekly quests to level up and earn tons of skins.

Act Two’s battle pass will be the first to follow the myths and legends theme in reference to the VALORANT Champions 2022, which will kick off this month and crown a world champion in Instanbul, Turkey.

“When players equip the Obsidiana or the Immortalized Vandal, we want them to feel just as legendary on their ranked climb as the pros playing on the main stage,” Riot producer Laura Baltzer said.

Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode Five, Act Two.

Weapon skins

A number of new skin lines will release alongside the upcoming battle pass, including Immortalized, Premiere Collision, and Piedra del Sol.

The latter of the three skin lines was designed in cooperation with Riot’s Latin America office due to its inspiration from the “Aztec art and mythology, helping “from the color palette to the final naming of the weapons,” according to Riot.

Immortalized

Immortalized Sheriff Immortalized Stinger Immortalized Guardian Immortalized Vandal

Premiere Collision

Premiere Collision Classic Premiere Collision Marshal Premiere Collision Ares Premiere Collision Bulldog

Piedra del Sol

Piedra del Sol Ghost Piedra del Sol Bucky Piedra del Sol Judge Piedra del Sol Phantom Piedra del Sol melee

Gun buddies

The gun buddies are also inspired by legends from various cultures. According to Riot, the Kiss the Frog refers to the Princess and the Frog story, while the Anansi refers to “the many folktales of the spider.”

Anansi Apple a Day Completely Cracked Crunch the Numbers Kiss the Frog Kitsune Mask Magic Hummingbird White Snake Ep 5 Act 2 coin Epilogue Apple a Day

Player cards

The Spike Showdown, Rising Tide, and KAY/O K.O are just a few of the player cards included in the Episode Five, Act Two battle pass.

KAY/O K.O Piedra del Sol Rising Tide Turret Schema Spike Showdown Meet your Main Pearl District Sanctuary Pearl District Seascape Garden of Heroes Omen Garden of Heroes Sage Garden of Heroes Phoenix Garden of Heroes Jett Epilogue KAY/O K.O

Sprays

The sprays vary in style in the Episode Five, Act Two battle pass. Interestingly, the Hit in the Ankle spray refers to Achilles, the hero from Greek mythology, according to Riot. There are also plenty of funny memes to feast your eyes on.

Very Sneaky Unamused Chamber You Are Here Hehehehe Choose your Match Raze has Range Raze Has Range 2 Blasting Away Hide the Pain Brimstone I’ve been Hit Let me In No Sentinels Phoenix Rise Piedra del Sol

All images via Riot Games.