B Site to hold final VALORANT Ignition Series tournament in North America

The parent company of CS:GO tournament organizer FLASHPOINT has expanded into VALORANT for the final Ignition Series tournament in North America.

The tournament, dubbed “Pop Flash,” will include some of the biggest names in professional VALORANT, including T1, Cloud9, Dignitas, Team Envy, Gen.G, Immortals, Sentinels, and TSM. It’s set to be held later this month from Aug. 26 to 30.

B Site is thrilled to announce our entrance into VALORANT with Pop Flash! We are proud to host the final NA Ignition Series Event of 2020



We've been working hard for the past few months to give you the most polished production experience to date in VALORANT



See you August 26th! pic.twitter.com/n6MOOLHyeK — Flashpoint (@Flashpoint) August 12, 2020

Similar to FLASHPOINT, the tournament includes some of the partnered teams from the CS:GO league, like Cloud9 and Dignitas. Partnered with FACEIT, Pop Flash has a $50,000 prize pool, which is equal to the FaZe Clan, WePlay!, and T1 x Nerd Street Gamers invitationals.

Former Overwatch League caster Erik “DoA” Lonnquist is a part of talent for the event alongside CS:GO analysts and casters Christine “Potter” Chi, Alex “Mauisnake” Ellenberg, and Daniel “ddk” Kapadia. Additional talent is soon to be announced, too.

Like other Ignition Series and esports events around the world, the Pop Flash tournament will be held online for the protection of staff, players, and spectators since COVID-19 has drastically hindered large gatherings.

TSM and Sentinels are likely the favorites to win the tournament since they’ve proven themselves to be the best VALORANT teams in North America. TSM won the FaZe Clan Invitational earlier this month after they beat Sentinels in the finals.

Fans can watch the tournament on the FLASHPOINT Twitch channel later this month.