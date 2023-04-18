Are you making these VALORANT smoke errors? Here’s how to avoid common mistakes

VALORANT players might be using their smokes ineffectively, making it easier for enemies to take advantage of your utility. Understanding a few best practices when throwing smokes can significantly help your team with little effort.

Controllers are one of the most critical roles in VALORANT as they can create cover for their teammates or block enemies from seeing movement. Smokes can make or break a plan, especially if used correctly. Placing a smoke inefficiently can inadvertently give the enemy team an advantage, however.

For example, a VALORANT player posted a few common smokes they see on Ascent, which block entries into the bomb sites but also give the enemy team more space. Placing the smoke in front of the choke point blocks it, but it also allows enemies to walk into the covered area instead of keeping them on the side of the choke point.

Sometimes, smokes like this can help players get close with shotguns or SMGs and eliminate players pushing into sites. But a capable duelist or initiator can easily flash out of the smoke and exit the chokepoint without revealing themselves.

A good smoke should cover the area but allow players to see when enemies push through it. The best way to achieve this is by placing the smoke flush with the entrance so that when enemies move through it, they’re immediately revealed.

This is the best way to keep them from seeing your team’s movement while also keeping track of their positions.

Smokes are easy to but tough to master. Experiment with smoke placement to learn how the best way to use the utility to help your team.