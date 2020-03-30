Any VALORANT points bought during beta will be given back on launch, will also give 20 percent bonus

If you were lucky enough to get into the closed beta for Riot Games’ upcoming first-person shooter, VALORANT, you might be thinking of loading up on some in-game points to spend. All of the points you buy during the beta will be given back to you when the game officially launches, Riot announced today.

Riot will also be giving 20 percent extra VALORANT points to whoever purchased them during the closed beta as a thank you for supporting the game and trying out the work-in-progress skins and store. If players buy the 10,000 point package during the beta, for example, they’ll get 12,000 points back for the live version.

The same can’t be said for your progress within the game, however. Riot wants everyone to start at the same baseline and the beta version of VALORANT might not reflect the end product when it finally releases around summer 2020.

It’s unclear if this feature will convince people to buy more VALORANT points since Riot is thinking of giving the closed beta a shorter lifespan while it tries to get more regions online. Some players might want to see the quality of skins before making the commitment to buying a ton of points.

We shouldn’t be too worried about cosmetics for this game, though. Riot has already shown that its skin team is one of the best in the video game industry. Although the developers did say that they won’t be adding character skins to the game any time soon, the weapon skins shouldn’t disappoint.