Andbox benches Poach from VALORANT roster

Andbox VALORANT player Jake “Poach” Brumleve revealed today that he’s been benched. Poach is exploring his options and is open to other opportunities outside of the organization.

Poach is a former Fortnite professional who switched to VALORANT in mid-2020. He won the VALORANT Sunday Showdown week 17 in August before joining Andbox in October. The team performed well throughout November, winning three events, but started struggling toward the end of the year. Andbox didn't secure a spot in the First Strike: North America tournament, but the team did place third at the Nerd Street Gamers - Winter Championship.

As of now I'm on the bench for Andbox and I'm currently evaluating my options. Am able to look at options outside of Andbox. — ABX POACH (@Poach) February 11, 2021

Andbox most recently earned a top-eight placing at the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021: North American Stage One Challengers One. Sentinels eliminated them in the lower round with a 2-0 win.

Andbox has another opportunity to qualify for the VCT Challengers Two event, but the team clearly wants to make roster changes in hopes of achieving better results. It's unclear if one of the team's coaches will temporarily fill in for Poach or if they'll find another player to take his spot.

Poach is open to other opportunities with other teams and is exploring his options. He's a talented player and fans are surprised to see his departure, but he'll likely find another home soon.

Andbox will face Amarok Esports in their first match of the Champions Tour North America Stage One: Challengers Two today at 5pm CT.

