All VALORANT Ignition Series tournament results

The VALORANT Ignition Series is a series of tournaments created in partnership with players, teams, content creators, and tournament organizers from all over the world.

It’s Riot’s first step in building a VALORANT esports scene. And instead of major events or a league structure, it focuses on quick and easy tournaments run by third-party organizers.

The Ignition Series is produced for a wide range of regions, including North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, Oceania, Europe, Russia, Turkey, and the Middle East.

Each tournament has its own variation. Some include open qualifiers, showmatches, and invitationals with top players, while others highlight established personalities and streamers, as well as aspiring amateur players. Anything goes in the Ignition Series.

Here’s the full list results for all VALORANT Ignition Series tournaments.

Event Date Prize pool Winner Runner-up Rise of Valour Sept. 22 to 24 $9,552 TBD TBD Pop Flash Aug. 26 to 30 $50,000 Sentinels Team Envy LVL Clash 2 Aug. 28 to 29 $17,873 G2 Esports Bonk Cyber Games Arena Pacific Open Aug. 17 to 23 $20,000 ahq Esports Club Attack All Around Allies Esports Odyssey Aug. 11 to 16 $17,720 G2 Esports FunPlus Phoenix FaZe Clan Invitational Aug. 6 to 9 $50,000 TSM Sentinels Mandatory.gg Cup July 21 to Aug. 2 $17,772 G2 Esports Bonk RAGE Japan Tournament Aug. 2 $47,655 Absolute JUPITER SCARZ ORDER Oceanic Open July 18 to 26 $7,088 Team Launch EXO Clan PAX Arena Invitational July 22 to 26 $25,00 Sentinels Cloud9 WePlay! Invitational July 15 to 19 $50,000 G2 Esports fish 123 Gamers Club Ultimate July 17 to 19 $3,757 Gamelanders Team oNe Vitality European Open July 10 to 12 $16,914 G2 Esports Prodigy GGTech VALORANT Invitational – LAN June 28 to July 2 $2,500 Estral Esports Timbers Esports GGTech VALORANT Invitational – LAS June 28 to July 2 $2,500 Rebirth Esports Undead Gaming T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown June 26 to 28 $50,000 TSM T1 Empire Play North Africa Invitational June 26 to 28 $1,750 Divine Vendetta Viboras RAGE Invitational June 20 to 21 $4,680 Absolute JUPITER Lag Gaming G2 Esports Invitational June 19 to 21 $16,815 Team Mixwell Team Draken

This article will be updated as more tournaments are completed.