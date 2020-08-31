All VALORANT Ignition Series tournament results

The VALORANT Ignition Series is a series of tournaments created in partnership with players, teams, content creators, and tournament organizers from all over the world.
It’s Riot’s first step in building a VALORANT esports scene. And instead of major events or a league structure, it focuses on quick and easy tournaments run by third-party organizers.
The Ignition Series is produced for a wide range of regions, including North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, Oceania, Europe, Russia, Turkey, and the Middle East.
Each tournament has its own variation. Some include open qualifiers, showmatches, and invitationals with top players, while others highlight established personalities and streamers, as well as aspiring amateur players. Anything goes in the Ignition Series.
Here’s the full list results for all VALORANT Ignition Series tournaments.
|Event
|Date
|Prize pool
|Winner
|Runner-up
|Rise of Valour
|Sept. 22 to 24
|$9,552
|TBD
|TBD
|Pop Flash
|Aug. 26 to 30
|$50,000
|Sentinels
|Team Envy
|LVL Clash 2
|Aug. 28 to 29
|$17,873
|G2 Esports
|Bonk
|Cyber Games Arena Pacific Open
|Aug. 17 to 23
|$20,000
|ahq Esports Club
|Attack All Around
|Allies Esports Odyssey
|Aug. 11 to 16
|$17,720
|G2 Esports
|FunPlus Phoenix
|FaZe Clan Invitational
|Aug. 6 to 9
|$50,000
|TSM
|Sentinels
|Mandatory.gg Cup
|July 21 to Aug. 2
|$17,772
|G2 Esports
|Bonk
|RAGE Japan Tournament
|Aug. 2
|$47,655
|Absolute JUPITER
|SCARZ
|ORDER Oceanic Open
|July 18 to 26
|$7,088
|Team Launch
|EXO Clan
|PAX Arena Invitational
|July 22 to 26
|$25,00
|Sentinels
|Cloud9
|WePlay! Invitational
|July 15 to 19
|$50,000
|G2 Esports
|fish 123
|Gamers Club Ultimate
|July 17 to 19
|$3,757
|Gamelanders
|Team oNe
|Vitality European Open
|July 10 to 12
|$16,914
|G2 Esports
|Prodigy
|GGTech VALORANT Invitational – LAN
|June 28 to July 2
|$2,500
|Estral Esports
|Timbers Esports
|GGTech VALORANT Invitational – LAS
|June 28 to July 2
|$2,500
|Rebirth Esports
|Undead Gaming
|T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown
|June 26 to 28
|$50,000
|TSM
|T1
|Empire Play North Africa Invitational
|June 26 to 28
|$1,750
|Divine Vendetta
|Viboras
|RAGE Invitational
|June 20 to 21
|$4,680
|Absolute JUPITER
|Lag Gaming
|G2 Esports Invitational
|June 19 to 21
|$16,815
|Team Mixwell
|Team Draken
This article will be updated as more tournaments are completed.