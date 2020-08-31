All VALORANT Ignition Series tournament results

The Ignition Series is Riot's first step in building a VALORANT esports scene.

Image via Riot Games

The VALORANT Ignition Series is a series of tournaments created in partnership with players, teams, content creators, and tournament organizers from all over the world.

It’s Riot’s first step in building a VALORANT esports scene. And instead of major events or a league structure, it focuses on quick and easy tournaments run by third-party organizers.

The Ignition Series is produced for a wide range of regions, including North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, Oceania, Europe, Russia, Turkey, and the Middle East.

Each tournament has its own variation. Some include open qualifiers, showmatches, and invitationals with top players, while others highlight established personalities and streamers, as well as aspiring amateur players. Anything goes in the Ignition Series.

Here’s the full list results for all VALORANT Ignition Series tournaments.

EventDatePrize poolWinnerRunner-up
Rise of ValourSept. 22 to 24$9,552TBDTBD
Pop FlashAug. 26 to 30$50,000SentinelsTeam Envy
LVL Clash 2Aug. 28 to 29$17,873G2 EsportsBonk
Cyber Games Arena Pacific OpenAug. 17 to 23$20,000ahq Esports ClubAttack All Around
Allies Esports OdysseyAug. 11 to 16$17,720G2 EsportsFunPlus Phoenix
FaZe Clan InvitationalAug. 6 to 9$50,000TSMSentinels
Mandatory.gg CupJuly 21 to Aug. 2$17,772G2 EsportsBonk
RAGE Japan TournamentAug. 2$47,655Absolute JUPITERSCARZ
ORDER Oceanic OpenJuly 18 to 26$7,088Team LaunchEXO Clan
PAX Arena InvitationalJuly 22 to 26$25,00SentinelsCloud9
WePlay! InvitationalJuly 15 to 19$50,000G2 Esportsfish 123
Gamers Club UltimateJuly 17 to 19$3,757GamelandersTeam oNe
Vitality European OpenJuly 10 to 12$16,914G2 EsportsProdigy
GGTech VALORANT Invitational – LANJune 28 to July 2$2,500Estral EsportsTimbers Esports
GGTech VALORANT Invitational – LASJune 28 to July 2$2,500Rebirth EsportsUndead Gaming
T1 x Nerd Street Gamers ShowdownJune 26 to 28$50,000TSMT1
Empire Play North Africa InvitationalJune 26 to 28$1,750Divine VendettaViboras
RAGE InvitationalJune 20 to 21$4,680Absolute JUPITERLag Gaming
G2 Esports InvitationalJune 19 to 21$16,815Team MixwellTeam Draken

This article will be updated as more tournaments are completed.