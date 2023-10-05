Who will make it to the global stage?

The final series of regional VALORANT Game Changers tournaments for the year have kicked off, and teams are already qualifying for the 2023 World Championship.

While some teams will be feeling confident about qualifying for the upcoming Game Changers World Championship in São Paulo, Brazil thanks to their performance in previous tournaments, for others, this will be their last shot at contention.

Teams from the North American and EMEA regions can qualify for Champs through accumulating enough circuit points in competitions throughout the year, or by winning their region’s Stage Three tournament. These regions each have two slots for the LAN event.

Brazilian teams only get one slot, which they can win by earning circuit points. The same goes for Latin American teams, except they can only qualify by winning their regional final. FiRePOWER and KRÜ Blaze are scheduled to go head-to-head on October 15 to determine which will advance to the World Championship.

APAC and East Asia also only get one Champs slot, which they earn through winning their respective upcoming regional tournaments. The APAC event will run from October 9-15. Details on the East Asia tournament are currently still to be determined.

All of the teams qualified for the 2023 VALORANT Game Changers World Championship

The World Championship awaits. Photo by Michal Konkol/Riot Games

North America

Version1

TBD

EMEA

G2 Gozen

TBD

Brazil

LATAM

TBD

APAC

TBD

East Asia

TBD

