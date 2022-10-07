All new Crimson Beast skins in VALORANT

VALORANT is full of exciting cosmetic bundles that allow players to customize their loadouts with unique styles and designs. Some bundles offer minimal designs for those that don’t want a lot of flashy colors, while others stand out and draw attention from everyone in the lobby. The Crimsonbeast weapon skin bundle falls into the second category, providing a fiery design for four weapons and a new melee skin.

The Crimsonbeast bundle includes new skins for the Judge, Vandal, Marshal, and Sheriff. It also includes a new melee skin, switching the knife for a massive hammer. The bundle features an orange and black color scheme, making each weapon look as if they’re on fire.

The skins don’t change the damage or effects of the guns but introduce a nice change of pace from the default VALORANT skins.

The Crimsonbeast bundle will reportedly fall into the Premium Tier and costs 7,100 VP. Each weapon skin can be purchased individually for 1,775 VP, while the new melee skin will cost 3,550 VP. Buying the complete bundle costs more but is the best choice if you want each skin for a lower price.

The bundle also comes with an exclusive spray and player card, increasing the value for those that can’t live without the new cosmetics.

As always, don’t feel pressured to purchase cosmetic items. They provide no in-game advantage and only change the look of your weapons. However, the skins won’t be in the store for long, so act fast if you’re interested in the skins.

The Crimsonbeast bundle is currently available in the VALORANT store.

All new Crimson Beast skins