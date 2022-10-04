All Fracture map changes before and after VALORANT patch 5.07

The latest VALORANT update, Patch 5.07, is one of the most significant in recent memory when it comes to competitive gameplay changes. Many of the game’s prolific flash-wielding duelists and initiators have received changes to their blinding abilities to make initiators more team-oriented and duelists more self-sufficient.

But the biggest changes might be the ones made to Fracture, the game’s most unique map with its central defensive spawn, dangerous below-map zip lines, and multi-level attack approaches. The Patch 5.07 remodel of Fracture has updated some of the map’s pivotal locations and drastically overhauled a few key areas, most notably on the A site.

Looking to scout out the changes before you jump into a match? Here are all the changes made to Fracture via VALORANT Patch 5.07, from biggest to smallest.

A Dish is simplified to one path

Before. Image via Riot Games After. Image via Riot Games

The far path around Dish, and the Dish itself, have been buried under rubble and sand. Now, only one path remains to get around Dish to access the A site, instead of two. The two-path approach was “unnecessarily difficult” and hard to manage either on defense or attack, so simplifying it should see the area used more.

A Drop is easier to access, especially on attack

Before. Image via Riot Games After. Image via Riot Games

Attacking players no longer have to drop dangerously into the A site with defenders potentially watching from up to four angles at once. They can now better hold angles without getting hit by a player peeking from one of several angles looking at them. The distance and height of the jump up from Drop appears to be unchanged.

A Rope makes more space for defenders

Before. Image via Riot Games. After. Image via Riot Games.

In their blog post, the developers said that the path to the site from A Rope was too easy for the attacker to control with a single smoke. With an extended balcony to play with, defenders should have new options for retaking the A site through Rope.

A Halls

Before. Image via Riot Games. After. Image via Riot Games.

A Site

Before. Image via Riot Games. After. Image via Riot Games.

Arcade

Before. Image via Riot Games. After. Image via Riot Games.

B Site

Before. Image via Riot Games. After. Image via Riot Games.

B Generator

Before. Image via Riot Games. After. Image via Riot Games.

