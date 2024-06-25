Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 9, Act 1
A ton of goodies for the new episode.
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 25, 2024 10:28 am
The newest episode for VALORANT is finally here, with Episode Nine, Act One kicking off with a plethora of new content for players to enjoy—including a battle pass full of goodies to discover.
Recommended Videos
From three different gun collections to a swath of different gun buddies and some well-designed player cards to keep your rotation fresh, there are plenty of different rewards to peruse within the battle pass. Combined with the new Evori Dreamwings skin collection, VALORANTplayers will have more than enough magical content to last for the whole act and beyond.
Overall, there are 12 different gun skins across three collections, 13 player cards, and nine gun buddies to collect across the Episode Nine, Act One battle pass. As usual, the battle pass will cost 1,000 VP and will also provide about 160 Radianite Points to help you upgrade your various skins.
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.