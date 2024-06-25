Forgot password
Abyss map in VALORANT.
Image via Riot Games
Valorant

Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 9, Act 1

A ton of goodies for the new episode.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 25, 2024 10:28 am

The newest episode for VALORANT is finally here, with Episode Nine, Act One kicking off with a plethora of new content for players to enjoy—including a battle pass full of goodies to discover.

From three different gun collections to a swath of different gun buddies and some well-designed player cards to keep your rotation fresh, there are plenty of different rewards to peruse within the battle pass. Combined with the new Evori Dreamwings skin collection, VALORANT players will have more than enough magical content to last for the whole act and beyond.

Here are all of the battle pass rewards for VALORANT‘s Episode Nine, Act One.

All VALORANT Episode 9, Act 1 battle pass rewards

Overall, there are 12 different gun skins across three collections, 13 player cards, and nine gun buddies to collect across the Episode Nine, Act One battle pass. As usual, the battle pass will cost 1,000 VP and will also provide about 160 Radianite Points to help you upgrade your various skins.

All weapon skins

Bubble Pop

  • Classic
  • Guardian
  • Judge
  • Melee
  • Vandal

Bumble Brigade

  • Ares
  • Bulldog
  • Ghost
  • Judge

Convergence

  • Marshal
  • Phantom
  • Stinger

All gun buddies

All player cards

