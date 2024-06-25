Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 9, Act 1

The newest episode for VALORANT is finally here, with Episode Nine, Act One kicking off with a plethora of new content for players to enjoy—including a battle pass full of goodies to discover.

From three different gun collections to a swath of different gun buddies and some well-designed player cards to keep your rotation fresh, there are plenty of different rewards to peruse within the battle pass. Combined with the new Evori Dreamwings skin collection, VALORANT players will have more than enough magical content to last for the whole act and beyond.

Here are all of the battle pass rewards for VALORANT‘s Episode Nine, Act One.

All VALORANT Episode 9, Act 1 battle pass rewards

Overall, there are 12 different gun skins across three collections, 13 player cards, and nine gun buddies to collect across the Episode Nine, Act One battle pass. As usual, the battle pass will cost 1,000 VP and will also provide about 160 Radianite Points to help you upgrade your various skins.

All weapon skins

Bubble Pop

Bubble Pop

Classic
Guardian
Judge
Melee
Vandal

Classic

Guardian

Judge

Melee

Vandal

Bumble Brigade

Bumble Brigade

Ares
Bulldog
Ghost
Judge

Ares

Bulldog

Ghost

Judge

Convergence

Convergence

Marshal
Phantom
Stinger

Marshal

Phantom

Stinger

All gun buddies

All gun buddies

Brimpop Buddy
Bubble Pop Buddy
Bumble Brigade Buddy
Chasing Clouds Buddy
Ep. 9 Act 1 Buddy
Convergence Buddy
Watermelon Buddy
Mini Espresso buddy
Tanghulu buddy

All player cards

All player cards

Bot Means Business card
Bubble Pop card
Bumble Brigade card
Convergence card
Deadlock card
Death's Worst Enemies card
Dream Bubble card
Epilogue Bot means Business card
Home Again Viper card
In Bloom card
Lost and Found card
Sonic Sensor card
Tactisummer Card

