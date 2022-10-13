Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 5, Act 3

VALORANT Episode Five, Act Three doesn’t just come with the excitement of a new agent in water-bending controller Harbor, it also features a new battle pass to grind out while you climb the ranks.

Like with previous battle passes, VALORANT players can purchase the premium pass to unlock the path to all rewards or can even pay more to unlock rewards directly. Players will earn experience from any game but will earn more from completing full unrated or competitive matches, as well as completing daily and weekly challenges.

This act’s pass features three new weapon skin lines, plus an assortment of gun buddies, sprays, player cards, and Radianite that can go toward unlocking weapon skin variants and customizable options.

Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode Five, Act Three.

VALORANT Episode Five, Act Three weapon skins

The battle pass for Episode Five, Act Three will feature three different weapon skin lines. The Iridian Thorn line is light purple in color with ornate and sleek shapes and includes the sought-after melee skin at the end of the battle pass. The team at Riot said it was aiming for “a fusion between ancient technology and the natural mystery of a rare flower.”

Rune Stone is a simple black and copper metallic-looking design. Finally, the Starlit Odyssey is a gorgeous astronomical design that looks like Astra had a hand in designing and one that also features four different color variants: standard blue, pink, space gray, and a purple/orange variant that looks like a sunset. This line “takes cues from the tradition of adventurers using the stars to navigate their way to their destination.”

Iridian Thorn

The Iridian Thorn line features skins for the Judge, Bucky, Operator, Sheriff, and melee.

Iridian Thorn Judge Iridian Thorn Bucky Iridian Thorn Operator Iridian Thorn Melee Iridian Thorn Sheriff

Rune Stone

The Rune Stone line features skins for the Bulldog, Marshal, Shorty, and Odin.

Rune Stone Bulldog Rune Stone Marshal Rune Stone Shorty Rune Stone Odin

Starlit Odyssey

The Starlit Odyssey line features skins for the Vandal, Ghost, Guardian, and Spectre.

Starlit Odyssey Vandal (Standard blue) Starlit Odyssey Vandal (Twilight pink) Starlit Odyssey Vandal (Sunset) Starlit Odyssey Vandal (Midnight Gray) Starlit Odyssey Ghost (Standard Blue) Starlit Odyssey Ghost (Twilight pink) Starlit Odyssey Ghost (Sunset) Starlit Odyssey Ghost (Midnight Gray) Starlit Odyssey Guardian (Sunset) Starlit Odyssey Spectre (Twilight pink) Starlit Odyssey Spectre (Sunset) Starlit Odyssey Spectre (Midnight Gray)

VALORANT Episode Five, Act Three gun buddies

The gun buddies, sprays, and player cards took inspiration from a multitude of sources, so there should be something for everyone in this VALORANT act.

Can’t Break Me Corbin’s Light Ep. 5, Act 3 Coin Halo Halo Iridian Thorn Ornamental Commander Rune Stone Shell Song Star Lotus Shell Song (Epilogue)

Player cards

Astral Conduit Grand Designs Harbor ID Icebox Schema Iridian Thorn Rune Stone Sneakerhead Unearthed The Brace Unearthed The Gauntlet Unearthed The Mask Unstoppable Omen Written In The Stars Sneakerhead (Epilogue)

Sprays

Simple Instructions Surprise! It’s a Tiger! Unconditional Surrender Written In The Stars Treat Those Burns Always Watching Fascinating Fill Your Card Hawk Out I Sleep Mind Blown No Vision See You Next Round Breach’s Approval (animated) Sketchy AFK (animated)

All images via Riot Games.