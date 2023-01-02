Acend waves goodbye to last remaining player of VALORANT Champions 2021 title

Acend parted ways with starxo today, officially ending a nearly two-year stint with the Polish pro. Starxo was the final member of the Acend lineup that won VALORANT Champions 2021, the first world championship of Riot Games’ FPS.

Starxo joined Acend on March 2021 alongside BONECOLD, cNed, Kiles, koldamenta, and head coach Laurynas “Nbs” Kisielius. In June 2021, the European organization replaced koldamenta with zeek and finalized the lineup that would win VALORANT Champions in December 2021 over Gambit.

Today we bid farewell to @starxo5 after an incredible 2 years adventure on our Valorant roster. We will never forget Patryk's energy, goofiness and sense of humor on and off the server! Thank you for everything and best of luck in your career starxo!#RiseUp pic.twitter.com/QYZ90vlxef — ACEND CLUB (@AcendClub) January 2, 2023

Starxo and the rest of the team, though, never displayed the same form in 2022. The end of the project came after Acend failed to secure one of the 10 spots for the EMEA partnership league in 2023. After that, starxo took a step back from the roster on Sept. 21 and had been looking for new offers ever since.

“First 2 years in my life as a pro player, couldn’t ask for more from Acend and all of the boys, all of the support and memories will stay with me untill the end of my life for sure,” starxo said. “I’m really grateful for this opportunity, we built a hell of a history. Time to move on.”

It’s currently unclear whether starxo has found a new VALORANT team to play for in 2023. Given that he won one of the most important tournaments in the competitive scene of Riot’s FPS, it’s likely that starxo had at least talks with organizations that made the franchising program. KOI is the only organization in the EMEA league that is still down a player for 2023.