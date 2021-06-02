Acend adds zeek to VALORANT roster

G2’s loss is Acend’s gain, apparently.

Acend has signed Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt to replace Jose Luis "koldamenta" Aranguren Herrero, who's reportedly heading to G2's VALORANT squad.

Zeek was signed by G2 in January after coming to VALORANT from Fortnite and spent time with Nolpenki and THOSE GUYS before his G2 stint. His time with G2 was mostly unsuccessful by the standards they set at the beginning of the VALORANT life cycle.

Acend were on the rise in the dramatically deep EU scene before the departure of Koldamenta. They won the Stage One EU Masters tournament but failed to qualify for VCT Masters Two Reykjavik. Team Vitality knocked Acend out in the quarterfinals of Challengers Two, rendering them unable to attend the first LAN in Iceland.

G2 are in the middle of a complete roster overhaul after releasing zeek, Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks and Patryk "patitek" Fabrowski. Reports indicate that the org is signing players from Acend and Team Heretics.

Luckily for Acend, while Koldamenta was a big piece, their core is mostly intact. Mehmet "cNed" Yağız İpek is still one of the best Jett players in the world and they're retaining other significant pieces to the puzzle. The addition of zeek is a solid one, but Acend still have a long way to go if they want to qualify for VCT Masters Three Berlin from the deep EU region.

