100 Thieves reportedly completes 2024 VALORANT roster—but door still open to changes

Nothing is set in stone.

100T VALORANT team on stage.
Photo by Tina Jo/Riot Games

With days to spare before arguably the biggest tournament of the VALORANT offseason, 100 Thieves has reportedly completed its roster, but the group that competes at Red Bull Home Ground may not be the same when VCT 2024 starts.

Per a report from Alejandro “anonimotum” Gomis, 100 Thieves has reached verbal agreements with both Nicholas “NaturE” and Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic. Both competed in NA Challengers last year, with NaturE playing for TSM, while eeiu and M80 nearly reached VCT Americas on their own via Ascension, losing in the grand finals to The Guard (now with G2).

Gomis confirmed 100T will continue competing with three of last year’s starters in Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk, Sean “bang” Bezerra, and Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban, but noted the door has been left open for any potential quick roster changes.

He also reports NaturE and eeiu have agreed to play for “at least the upcoming Red Bull Home Ground event,” but said the VCT 2024 roster “is still uncertain and that some changes may occur before the start of the competition.”

100T could potentially be leaving the door open for one or more world champion additions. Last month, long-time esports reporter Richard Lewis reported 100T had sent Evil Geniuses an offer to pick up Kelden “Boostio” Pupello, but that offer was supposedly turned down. If 100T are banking on EG eventually releasing players, given the players likely don’t want to take a pay cut, the new 100T additions could very well just be temporary.

Regardless of who 100T brings to VCT 2024, the team is still looking to improve after a 2023 season that saw them struggle in the second half and miss out on playoffs, before losing their only match at the Americas Last Chance Qualifier.

The 2024 VALORANT season will begin around March in Madrid.

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.

