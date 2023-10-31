100 Thieves reportedly completes 2024 VALORANT roster—but door still open to changes

With days to spare before arguably the biggest tournament of the VALORANT offseason, 100 Thieves has reportedly completed its roster, but the group that competes at Red Bull Home Ground may not be the same when VCT 2024 starts.

Per a report from Alejandro “anonimotum” Gomis, 100 Thieves has reached verbal agreements with both Nicholas “NaturE” and Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic. Both competed in NA Challengers last year, with NaturE playing for TSM, while eeiu and M80 nearly reached VCT Americas on their own via Ascension, losing in the grand finals to The Guard (now with G2).

Sources (VALORANT): 100 Thieves has reached a verbal agreement with NaturE and eeiu.



The US organization will continue with Cryocells 🇺🇸 , Asuna 🇺🇸 and bang 🇺🇸.



Gomis confirmed 100T will continue competing with three of last year’s starters in Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk, Sean “bang” Bezerra, and Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban, but noted the door has been left open for any potential quick roster changes.

He also reports NaturE and eeiu have agreed to play for “at least the upcoming Red Bull Home Ground event,” but said the VCT 2024 roster “is still uncertain and that some changes may occur before the start of the competition.”

100T could potentially be leaving the door open for one or more world champion additions. Last month, long-time esports reporter Richard Lewis reported 100T had sent Evil Geniuses an offer to pick up Kelden “Boostio” Pupello, but that offer was supposedly turned down. If 100T are banking on EG eventually releasing players, given the players likely don’t want to take a pay cut, the new 100T additions could very well just be temporary.

Regardless of who 100T brings to VCT 2024, the team is still looking to improve after a 2023 season that saw them struggle in the second half and miss out on playoffs, before losing their only match at the Americas Last Chance Qualifier.

The 2024 VALORANT season will begin around March in Madrid.