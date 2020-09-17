100 Thieves’ Hiko ranks VALORANT agents

Spoiler alert: Not much has changed in Patch 1.08 outside of Sage.

With every update to Riot Games’ tactical shooter VALORANT comes a change to the meta. The new patch shuffled mid-tier agent picks, but the S-tier agents remain relatively the same, according to 100 Thieves’ Hiko.

Hiko ranked the VALORANT agents on a tier list today, sharing with fans on Twitter which of the game’s playable characters he believes to be best for professional or high-tier play.

My personal tier list for pro-level/high tier play

(all in my own opinion….) do you agree? pic.twitter.com/e1KAYoH698 — 100T Hiko (@Hiko) September 17, 2020

Cypher’s inclusion on the list needs no explanation. He has a smoke of sorts, two tripwires that can give information even when the agent can’t physically see the tripwire, and his camera allows for further information gathering. We haven’t even mentioned his ultimate yet, which briefly reveals the location of all remaining enemy agents from the corpse of an enemy.

Jett’s inclusion may come as a surprise to those who stopped following VALORANT in its early stages. The agent isn’t necessarily incredibly strong by herself, but her mobility combined with the all-powerful Operator sniper’s rifle make her a top-tier pick. She can delete an enemy entry and be halfway across the map in seconds. Mobility and a low TTK will always be a lethal combination.

Omen is a solid choice at the top tier as well. He does it all; he can smoke chokepoints, he can “flash” for himself or teammates, and he has a mobility-based ultimate in addition to a mobility-based ability already in his kit. He’s simply a great all-around pick.

Rounding out Hiko’s A tier is the recently buffed Breach and his companion flashbang-based agent Phoenix. Sova, another intel-based agent, is also in the A tier.

Brimstone, Killjoy, and Raze are in Hiko’s B tier, recently-nerfed Sage and Reyna are in the C tier, and poor Viper—Hiko’s worst agent—is all alone in D tier.

Hiko’s tier list is opinion-based, but his opinion as a member of the competitive scene carries some weight. If he thinks it’s strong, he’s more than likely seen what the agent can do in action many times over.