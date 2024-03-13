What is the max level in Unicorn Overlord?

Leveling up your characters in Unicorn Overlord is a natural progression you shouldn’t rush through. Then again, there’s no harm in knowing how much you need to grind in order to hit max level.

Unicorn Overlord: What is the max level?

I recommend recommend you level up naturally. Image via Atlus and Vanillaware

The max level in Unicorn Overlord is 50. If you’re going for completion and are focusing on doing the side content and getting all the achievements or trophies, you’ll likely hit level 50 naturally with a couple of characters.

How to level up fast in Unicorn Overlord

The best way to level up in Unicorn Overlord is to fight in optional battles. Auxiliary battles and Sigil Trials are fantastic for leveling up. If you don’t mind playing the game for longer, I suggest you make the story your last priority.

If you just complete most of the side content, you should have more than enough experience points to reach max level. With that said, there are a couple of ways to can speed up the leveling process. While I don’t recommend them, they’re very effective methods to reach level 50 and even earn the trophy Paragon of Strength.

Enemies won’t stand a chance. Image via SEGA

You can use experience-boosting items to make leveling even faster. Simply equip one (or more) characters with Recruitment Equipment and watch those numbers go up. You can also equip a Rookie Egg for another 100 percent boost.

In addition, you can use Alain’s skill, Royal Order, to get another 100 percent experience boost.

Now, if you combine all the above and play the game on Story Difficulty, you can make everything incredibly easy and, in my honest opinion, very unenjoyable.

But, hey, it’s your game, and if you want to level up fast, more power to you. Just don’t forget to have fun with Unicorn Overlord.