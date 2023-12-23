Twitch bans boogie2988 after disgraced YouTuber goes too far with implied nudity

The nudity meta on Twitch has become a rampant issue that the platform can’t get rid of fast enough to prevent it from cropping up again. Now, once-beloved YouTuber boogie2988 has taken implied nudity to a new extreme by going stark naked live on stream with no censorship whatsoever.

On Dec. 13, Twitch updated its sexual content policies, allowing for “artistic nudity” to be expressed on the platform. This came after a wave of sexual content hitting the platform following popularization of the so-called “nudity meta,” spearheaded by now-banned Twitch streamer Morgpie.

Morgpie angled her camera in a way to hide her private parts and imply nudity, though she did later clarify that she wore clothes underneath. Only two days later, on Dec. 15, Twitch walked back on their updates and forbade sexual content strictly once again, but that didn’t stop streamers from pushing the boundaries.

Twitch streamers have been testing the ToS since the controversial changes. Screenshot via Twitch (Firedancer)

Bans are coming left and right, now aimed at boogie2988, the once-beloved and now disgraced YouTube personality who went live stark naked with no black bars or skewed camera angles.

Boogie2988 was banned on Dec. 23 for a stream held that same day. In the stream, boogie tried to copy the black bar censorship from other sexually implicit creators, having it displayed and covering the lower half of his naked body. At one point, boogie stood up, taking off all his clothes and standing above the black bar, showing everything (and I mean everything) to whoever was watching. This promptly warranted a ban from Twitch, which reacted more than swiftly, taking the streamer off the platform in a matter of hours.

Boogie spoke of his ban on X (formerly Twitter) on Dec. 23, saying that he didn’t show any sexually implicit or explicit parts of his body and that Twitch was “ableist” in their decision to remove him from the platform for showing “loose skin.” He also said that he’ll “prove it” to Twitch, and I honestly cannot grasp what he means by “proving.”

Boogie was in the form of a redemption arc, trying to piece his career back together by actively creating regular content similar to what he had done during his peak, focusing on gaming news and providing insight on various topics. This came after his constant involvement in various controversies, such as when he pointed a gun at another YouTuber, Frank Hassle, or saying his haters were worse than Nazis.

His fans slowly lost trust in him and stopped watching, causing him to become indebted and lose almost everything he had built over a 15-year-long career. Once one of the most beloved YouTubers, called the Uncle Rogers of YouTube, now faces financial ruin and seemingly cannot escape online drama and controversies, such as his Dec. 23 Twitch stream.