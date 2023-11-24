The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered’s roguelike could have 12 levels, leak suggests

A former Naughty Dog employee’s LinkedIn work history suggests The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will feature 12 different Roguelike levels.

The Last of Us Part 2 came out in 2020. It features a beautiful yet dangerous world, and the life-or-death stakes make it all the more thrilling, as does the complex story with moral problems. When it was revealed that this hit game would be remastered, many were curious about its features and how it would be improved. It already runs on a PS5, so why the need for a remake so soon?

According to Joanastic, who posted an ex-Naughty Dog employee’s LinkedIn work history on Twitter on Nov. 22, there will be a new roguelike mode with 12 different levels.

Un EXTRABAJADOR de #NaughtyDog🐾 afirma en LINKEDIN que ha trabajado en ❗️12 NIVELES DIFERENTES❗️ del modo #NoReturn☠️ de #TheLastofUsParteIIRemasterizado🌿. ¿Puede ser ese el TAMAÑO del NUEVO MODO ROGUE LIKE 🤩 que saldrá el 19 de ENERO 📆 para #PlayStation5? https://t.co/fmI3gkELwv pic.twitter.com/v6O8NQNkFE — Joanastic (@Joanastic) November 21, 2023

Sony has updated its The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered page, which confirms that there will be “new gameplay modes like the roguelike survival experience, No Return.” These levels will be centered around surviving for as long as possible in randomized encounters in places familiar to The Last of Us Part 2. The downside is that this new game mode is only available on the PS5 remastered version. If you want to experience additional new content, like the roguelike survival mode, you must upgrade your PS4 copy of the original The Last of Us Part 2. Now, before you head to the PlayStation store to do just that, there’s a wee bit of a problem: the upgrade and its price won’t be available on the PlayStation store until it launches on Jan. 19, 2024. So, you’re going to have to wait. Or mark your calendars.

Although we may not know if the number of roguelike levels is true or just a rumor, at least Sony has confirmed the existence of the new roguelike mode, which will bring a whole new level of fun to The Last of Us Part 2 in the remastered version. Or 12 if the leaks are correct.