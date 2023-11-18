The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered officially confirmed with new game mode and features

PlayStation and developer Naughty Dog have officially announced The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is coming in early 2024, confirming a leak just hours prior suggesting the remake was on its way.

A new trailer for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered appeared on Twitter via the official Naughty Dog account on Nov. 17. The trailer gives a preview of how the game will look as well as the new content it will feature. Whether you have played The Last of Us Part 2 before or checking it out for the first time, there are some very good reasons to dive into the remastered version on Jan. 19, 2024.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is coming to PS5 on January 19, featuring the roguelike mode No Return, three playable Lost Levels with developer commentary, Guitar Free Play, and more.



Learn more and watch the full 4K trailer here: https://t.co/mKuExmDWlz pic.twitter.com/wFGNh30hWI — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) November 18, 2023

Instead of just a visual upgrade, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will have a new game mode and other features. The new mode is called “No Return,” a roguelike survival mode that has randomized encounters with enemies. It will prove to be a greater challenge for players who think they already have a solid understanding of the original game’s combat. No Return will have multiple characters to play from throughout the series, including some who are playable for the first time.

Each run in No Return will change up the scenarios you face as well as the rewards that can be earned. Unlockable character skins, new characters, and more can be earned by playing through the mode. There will also be a leaderboard for players to compare their progress and accomplishments.

A quick glimpse at the Lost Levels. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Other features in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will include a Guitar Free Play mode. This will allow players to play music with a guitar at their leisure, along with some customizable options to change up the sound you hear.

Naughty Dog says there will be an audio FX pedal to modulate the sound of the guitar. There will also be options for changing characters and locations in the mode, which will lead to some unique performances that everyone will be able to share.

For those who really enjoy hearing the behind-the-scenes development stories, the game will have three Lost Levels and director commentary across the campaign. The Lost Levels were previously cut from the original release and offer a look at what could have been. The commentary for the campaign will have multiple voices including Neil Druckman, Halley Gross, Troy Baker, Laura Bailey, and Ashley Johnson.

A giant infected breaks through a wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the technical side, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will have an enhanced presentation with increased resolution on textures and improved shadow quality and load times. Other enhancements include Fidelity and Performance modes which have an upscale 4K output. There will also be an option for an unlocked frame rate for monitors that can support it.

Naughty Dog also announced on its website that the game will have a Collector’s Edition available for purchase called the “W.L.F. Edition,” which comes with a steel case, a set of enamel pins, a Washington Liberation patch, and a set of 47 Society of Champions trading cards.

If you already own The Last of Us Part 2 on PlayStation 4, you can upgrade for $10 USD to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PlayStation 5. You’ll also be able to import your save data from the previous version.