The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered trophy list: All trophies

It’s that time again to traverse across Seattle in search for Coins, Trading Cards, and Training Manuals in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Here is everything you need to know about The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered‘s trophy list.

All trophies in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Rather unsurprisingly, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered brings back the full list of trophies from the original game. These trophies return for those who perhaps missed out on the 2020 release or couldn’t hit Platinum because they were a little too obsessed with the storytelling that they forgot to look out for collectibles (…not speaking from personal experience, of course.)

There are 41 achievements for The Last of Us Part 2 and these are the same for the remastered version. Here are all of the trophies/ achievements in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered:

Story trophies

So Great and Small (Bronze): Find the Engraved Ring.

(Bronze): Find the Engraved Ring. Relic of the Sages (Bronze): Find the Strange Artifact.

(Bronze): Find the Strange Artifact. Put My Name Up (Bronze): Earn a high score in the archery game.

(Bronze): Earn a high score in the archery game. Sharpshooter (Bronze): Win the marksmanship competition.

(Bronze): Win the marksmanship competition. Looks Good On You (Bronze): Put a hat on your companion.

Mint Condition (Bronze): Find five Coins.

(Bronze): Find five Coins. Starter Set (Bronze): Find five Trading Cards.

(Bronze): Find five Trading Cards. Apprentice (Bronze): Learn a player upgrade.

(Bronze): Learn a player upgrade. Tinkerer (Bronze): Upgrade a weapon.

(Bronze): Upgrade a weapon. Tools of the Trade (Bronze): Craft every item.

(Bronze): Craft every item. In the Field (Silver): Find 12 Workbenches.

(Silver): Find 12 Workbenches. High Calibre (Silver): Find all weapons.

(Silver): Find all weapons. Survival Training (Silver): Learn 25 player upgrades.

(Silver): Learn 25 player upgrades. Journeyman (Silver): Find all Training Manuals.

(Silver): Find all Training Manuals. Sightseer (Silver): Visit every location in downtown Seattle.

(Silver): Visit every location in downtown Seattle. Safecracker (Silver): Unlock every safe.

(Silver): Unlock every safe. Specialist (Silver): Learn all player upgrades in one branch.

(Silver): Learn all player upgrades in one branch. Mechanist (Silver): Fully upgrade a weapon.

(Silver): Fully upgrade a weapon. Prepared for the Worst (Gold): Find all Workbenches.

(Gold): Find all Workbenches. Numismatist (Gold): Find all Coins (Abby).

(Gold): Find all Coins (Abby). Master Set (Gold): Find all Trading Cards (Ellie).

(Gold): Find all Trading Cards (Ellie). Archivist (Gold): Find all Artefacts and Journal Entries.

(Gold): Find all Artefacts and Journal Entries. Arms Master (Gold): Fully upgrade all weapons.

(Gold): Fully upgrade all weapons. Survival Expert (Gold): Learn all player upgrades.

(Gold): Learn all player upgrades. What I Had to Do (Gold): Complete the story.

(Gold): Complete the story. Every Last One of Them (Platinum): Collect all trophies.

Grounded trophies

You Can’t Stop This (Bronze): Complete the story with any Permadeath setting.

(Bronze): Complete the story with any Permadeath setting. Dig Two Graves (Silver): Complete the story on Grounded.

No Return trophies

Mixed Bad (Bronze): Get kills with five different weapons in an Assault encounter in No Return.

(Bronze): Get kills with five different weapons in an Assault encounter in No Return. Become The Hunter (Bronze): Kill 12 enemies in a Hunted encounter in No Return.

(Bronze): Kill 12 enemies in a Hunted encounter in No Return. Got Your Back (Bronze): Win a round of Holdout without your ally falling below 70% health in No Return.

(Bronze): Win a round of Holdout without your ally falling below 70% health in No Return. Burglar (Bronze): Open the safe in Capture without killing any enemies in No Return.

(Bronze): Open the safe in Capture without killing any enemies in No Return. Roll Call (Bronze): Win a run with every character in No Return.

(Bronze): Win a run with every character in No Return. Modded (Bronze): Complete an encounter with each Mod in No Return.

(Bronze): Complete an encounter with each Mod in No Return. Risk Taker (Bronze): Complete five Gambits in one run of No Return.

(Bronze): Complete five Gambits in one run of No Return. Good Riddance (Bronze): Beat all bosses.

(Bronze): Beat all bosses. Team Ellie (Bronze): Complete all Ellie faction challenge tracks.

(Bronze): Complete all Ellie faction challenge tracks. Team Abby (Bronze): Complete all Abby faction challenge tracks.

(Bronze): Complete all Abby faction challenge tracks. True Strength (Bronze): Get an S rank on an encounter.

(Bronze): Get an S rank on an encounter. May Your Survival Be Long (Bronze): Win a Daily Run of No Return.

(Bronze): Win a Daily Run of No Return. May Your Death Be Swift (Gold): Win a Daily Run of No Return on Grounded difficulty.

The new trophies include Grounded and No Return modes for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. The trophies list doesn’t include the three Lost Levels. Most achievements are part of The Last of Us Part 2’s story which you’ll already be used to if you played the original game. These are also centered around collectible items for Ellie and Abby’s story, alongside Workbenches and Artefacts you’ll find playing as both characters.