The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Locker Room door code combination

Sometimes the answer is far simpler than you’d expect, and the same can be said for the Locker Room door code in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

The door code lies within the Lounge of The Tunnels chapter, the exact same place you’ll find the Locker Room keypad. So here’s what you need to know about the Locker Room door code and how to figure out its combination in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

How to get the Locker Room door code in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

The single piece of the puzzle needed to crack the code. Screenshot by Dot Esports Break the vending machine open for the code. Screenshot by Dot Esports Find the first three digits on the soda can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After outsmarting the WLF and the Clickers, and escaping the Shamblers and Runners in the claustrophobic underground tunnels, you’ll enter a long corridor filled with side rooms. Finally safe from harm, start following the linear path around until you see a sign for the Lounge. This is clear because of the Lounge title right next to the door. Enter the Lounge. The locked door with a keypad is directly in front of you. You need to figure out the code to get this open.

Turn left from the locked door so you’re looking directly at the vending machine. To complete this puzzle in order, you’ll want to pick up the note on the Lounge table located to the right of the vending machine. The notes are a collectible item in The Last of Us Part 2, so you’ll want to pick it up anyways. This points you to the vending machine where a single soda can sits in place.

Break the vending machine and pick up the can. You can use your shiv (press square against the glass) without wasting a bottle or brick in your inventory. The note left on the can reveals the first three digits: 1 5 2. From here, all you need to do is guess the last two digits, but we’ll sort that for you.

Enter 15243 into the keypad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are only two possibilities for the code now: 1 5 2 3 4 or 1 5 2 4 3. Head back to the locked door and input the correct code: 1 5 2 4 3. The door will unlock, and you’ll be free to loot The Tunnels Locker Room.