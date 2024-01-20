The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Gate West 2 safe code combination and location

While Gate West Two technically leads to nowhere, you’ll at least get some good loot for your Downtown Seattle adventure after cracking the Gate West safe code in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Gate West Two code combination and where to find the safe inside Downtown Seattle in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Gate West Two code location

Enter the main control room. Screenshot by Dot Esports Find the Gate Codes. Screenshot by Dot Esports You need the West Two code. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Firstly, you need to find the safe combination before you venture into Downtown Seattle in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. The note you need is on the other side of the giant WLF wall. You can pick this up the moment you split off from Dina and Shimmer. After climbing over the wall and heading down to the ground floor, head over to the generator on the left-hand side and connect it to the gate to unlock the main sector. Dina will talk to you through the giant door separating you both.

Next, head over to the main control room. You can walk straight into this room. Open the drawer closest to the doorway. The Gate Checkpoint note can be picked up. Once you have this, continue playing the game until you are inside Downtown Seattle.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Gate West Two location

Find West Gate Two on Madison St. Screenshot by Dot Esports Squeeze through to find the Gate West Two safe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After entering Downtown Seattle, head straight forward. The dome building should be directly in front of you, with a dead end to the left of it. Head over to the right from the dome building. Continue down this path and pass through the Downtown Checkpoint. Look directly to your left after passing the Checkpoint. You’ll see Gate West Two behind an overturned lorry part.

Use the squeeze-through mechanic to enter the Gate West Two. Walk over to the right to locate the safe. Now you can enter the code using the Gate Checkpoint note in your Bag (press the big middle button on the PS5 controller to bring up the menu). Head over to your notes and open the Gate Checkpoint file. Look at West Two for the code and enter it straight into the safe. If you want to skip all of this, simply enter the safe code 04 51 into the dial.

Enter 04 51 to unlock the safe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Opening the West Two safe will get you some handy items to refill your stash: a Medkit, 17 Scrap, 20 Supplements, and the Flo Trading Card.