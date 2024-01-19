The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Courthouse safe code combination and location

Kill two birds with one stone in a single trip to the Seattle Courthouse for gasoline and another safe code in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Here’s everything you need to know about finding and solving the Courthouse safe code in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Where to find the Courthouse safe in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Find the Courthouse on 5th Ave. Screenshot by Dot Esports The only entrance for the Courthouse. Prepare for infected after you enter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First of all, you need to find the Courthouse in The Last of Us 2 Remastered. If you pay close attention to Ellie and Dina’s dialogue, they’ll point out when you are right in front of the Courthouse entrance. It’s located on the north-east side of Downtown Seattle, as shown on our map. But you cannot simply walk through the front doors. Instead, head back onto Madison St. and look in the direction where you initially entered (the Fuck Fedra Gate). There is a walkway you can climb on top of by using a ladder.

Now that you are above, you should see a window you can interact with after facing the backside of the Courthouse. You’ll have to either stealthily pass or kill two Runners and two Clickers once you’re inside. Get to the opposite side to where you came in and open the barricaded door. The staircase will take you down to the Courthouse Lobby.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Courthouse safe code

Follow Dina towards the corpse at the end of the corridor. Screenshot by Dot Esports The whiteboard has the code. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter 86 07 22 to reap the rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you are in the Courthouse Lobby, continue to the end of the corridor where a corpse rests against the wall. Turn left so you’re facing the office door. Break open the window using your shiv (press square against the glass) to get into the Courthouse Office. This will save any bottles or bricks you previously picked up, as your shiv cannot break. Jump over the desk after you break the window. The safe is directly underneath the desk you hopped over.

Pan over to the right, past the locked door you bypassed using the window. Another corpse rests against a whiteboard. Feel free to loot his body for a machete if you don’t have a melee weapon. Safe codes are often close to the safe itself, and this one’s no different. Looking at the whiteboard reveals the safe code: 86-07-22.

Head back to the window you jumped through and look down for the safe. Interact and input the code: 86-07-22. You will get Seven Scrap, 19 Supplements, and one Alcohol as your reward.