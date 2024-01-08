The Last of Us didn’t win a single Golden Globe thanks to another prestigious drama

HBO’s The Last of Us was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards yet failed to win any of them, with fellow HBO drama Succession sweeping them up instead.

The awards show took place last night on Jan. 7 and, as noted by VGC, The Last of Us was a contender for Best Drama, with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey (who play main characters Joel and Ellie) both nominated for Best Performance in a Drama (Pascal for Best Actor and Ramsey for Best Actress). Succession, however, won in all three categories, with Kieran Culkin and Sarak Snook taking Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively. Although Succession had something of an advantage in the Best Actor category since, besides Culkin, two other members of its main cast—Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong—were nominated too

The second game’s remaster launches on Jan. 19. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Naughty Dog

Succession enjoyed a near-perfect sweep of the awards. According to the BBC, it won four out of the five categories it was nominated for. The only one it lost was Best Supporting Actress, which went to Elizabeth Debicki for her performance as Princess Diana in The Crown.

Still, while The Last of Us failed to make any impact at the Golden Globes, it performed far better at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend. It won in eight categories (the most of any of the nominees), including Outstanding Special Visual Effects and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, thanks to Nick Offerman’s performance as Bill in the episode Long, Long Time.

The show could wind up winning even more awards at the Primetime Emmys on Jan. 15. The Last of Us has five nominations, with Pascal and Ramsey once again up for Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress in a Drama.

While these wins are sure to make fans of the show happy, the future of The Last of Us is a tad nebulous at the moment. A second season of the show is already underway, but in terms of games, all fans have to look forward to is the PlayStation 5 remaster of The Last of Us Part 2, which has already seen backlash for merely existing. There was meant to be a multiplayer spin-off, but after months and months of little to no info, Naughty Dog admitted it had canceled the project.