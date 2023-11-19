The internet responds to The Last of Us 2 Remaster with backlash and Bloodborne memes

The Last of Us Part II Remastered was announced on Nov. 18, 2023 to a mixed reception across the general gaming community and fan forums. Many believe that Ellie’s apocalyptic journey doesn’t deserve a remaster so soon after its initial release, and even the Bloodborne community is getting involved.

For the most part, there are two groups of frustrated fans—those disappointed that a sequel or new property hasn’t been announced since Part II’s release in June 2020, and those who believe it’s simply too soon to release a remaster of a 2020 release. It doesn’t help that Naughty Dog’s recent remake, The Last of Us Part I, was panned by PC players for being a shoddy port.

Response to the trailer has been mixed to put it lightly. The like/dislike ratio on YouTube stands at around 40% at the time of writing, showing that the announcement isn’t universally hated, but top-rated comments and posts on social media show impassioned negativity towards the project, which involved an unlikely second party.

Bloodborne was trending on X, formerly Twitter, in light of the announcement, as Playstation enthusiasts agreed that FromSoftware’s gothic Souls spin-off would benefit far more from a remaster. Alongside this, memes have also been circulating across the internet, including an edited version of the poster that reads “The Last of Us Part II Redundant,” and unflattering comparisons between the original and remastered screenshots.

The main counter-argument is the remaster’s price tag. It’s only a $10 upgrade for owners of the original, which often goes on sale for the same price. The Last of Us Part II Remastered releases on Jan. 19, 2024, so we’ll have to wait and see how the community responds to its launch.