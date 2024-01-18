Should you choose Fidelity or Performance mode in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered?

It’s hard to choose which rendering mode to go for when a game looks as good as The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

While the PS5 has more rendering limitations than the PC, the game looks beautiful regardless. But if you’re wondering which mode to choose, we’re here to help you pick between Fidelity and Performance mode in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Fidelity vs. Performance mode, explained

Performance mode. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fidelity mode. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered offers two rendering modes. These are Fidelity and Performance. If you’re unfamiliar with what each mode does, here’s a little breakdown for you:

Fidelity : Prioritizes resolution over framerate. 4K rendering and output with 30 frames per second (fps).

: Prioritizes resolution over framerate. 4K rendering and output with 30 frames per second (fps). Performance: Resolution and framerate are balanced. Output is upscaled to 4K or 1440p based on Video Output settings. This mode targets 60 fps.

There aren’t many obvious differences when looking at the visuals as you can see in the side-by-side comparisons. While Fidelity mode offers cleaner, crispier lines that are noticeable in your ammo and health display, Performance mode focuses on creating the perfect balance between the game’s design and gameplay.

I will admit however that I experienced a few character model glitches in Performance mode and nothing when playing Fidelity mode. But Performance will hit the mark if you’re looking for clean gameplay and great graphics. Just don’t expect great graphics and fluid gameplay on the Lost Levels.

Should I pick Performance or Fidelity mode in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered?

Performance mode. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fidelity mode. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll want Performance mode for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. With an emphasis on higher fps, the only real downside is the duller contrast lighting and hair strands. There isn’t a massive visual difference between the two modes that’ll push you to one over the other. Therefore, you should prioritize smooth gameplay over aesthetics as The Last of Us Part 2 looks amazing regardless.

Be mindful that you may spot glitches, regardless of which mode you end up picking. Luckily, you can switch between the two modes in the Display Settings mid-game. For a balanced experience (regardless of how old your PS5 is), Performance mode looks great on 1440p and performs well.

Finally, I’d highly recommend reducing Motion Blur, Camera Shake, and Film Grain, if you want to take in this apocalyptic world will few distractions as you fight off the infected. These sharpen the overall experience and allow you to move around the map smoothly, especially during combat.