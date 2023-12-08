When does Dead by Daylight The Casting of Frank Stone release?

Fans of the smash hit multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight are rejoicing following the release of a trailer for an all-new Dead by Daylight experience which looks set to add a whole new narrative element to the series.

The Casting of Frank Stone is an upcoming narrative game set in the world of Dead by Daylight. This exciting new take on the multiplayer game is sure to attract fans of story-based games and Dead by Daylight alike, but when is it set to release?

What is Dead by Daylight The Casting of Frank Stone?

I’m already creeped out. Image via Supermassive Games.

The Casting of Frank Stone looks set to be a cinematic narrative thriller wherein player choice will affect the outcome of the story, all of which will be set in the world of Dead by Daylight. The game is being developed by Supermassive Games, who have plenty of experience in narrative horror with games such as Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology.

Combining this development studio with Dead by Daylight is a match made in heaven (or hell, but horror fans like hell). If done right, it could even lead to a whole series of narrative-based games that are set in the wider world of Dead by Daylight.

When is Dead by Daylight The Casting of Frank Stone coming out?

Spooky happenings are fast approaching. Image via Supermassive Games.

Unfortunately, there was no exact release date for The Casting of Frank Stone during its reveal at The Game Awards. However, the incredibly vague window of 2024 was announced.

Since all we have to go on is 2024, it might be that the game is coming out in the first part of the year, but it could also mean that we might not see it for another 12 months. It could also be somewhere in between. It is always hard to gauge when a game is releasing when all that is offered is the year, but since there was no specific window in terms of the season (spring/fall, etc), I would guess that the game is likely to come out in the second half of 2024. But, there could also be delays, so don’t count your chickens just yet.

What platforms will Dead by Daylight The Casting of Frank Stone be available on?

No amount of medication can calm the palpitations caused by a good old-fashioned horror game. Image via Supermassive Games.

When the game releases in 2024, it will be coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC via the Microsoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.