How to get In a Blink shotgun in The First Descendant

A weapon to have at all times.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Jul 11, 2024 08:13 am

A few rare weapons in The First Descendant are worth your time if you’re trying to deal as much damage as possible. One such weapon is the In a Blink shotgun, and here’s how you can get it.

Where to find In a Blink shotgun in The First Descendant

The Cliff mission marker in The First Descendant
Get it in a blink. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The In a Blink shotgun in The First Descendant drops from multiple missions in Hagios, Agna Desert, and Vespers. Regardless of where you are in the game, you can get a copy of this shotgun to help you fight through those more challenging missions.

Here are the missions that drop In a Blink shotgun in The First Descendant:

  • The Cliff mission in Fractured Monolith in Hagios
  • Recon Squad’s Trail mission in Dune Base in Hagios
  • Commanding Ground mission in Miragestone in Agna Desert
  • Previous Construct Team Quarters mission in The Storage in Agna Desert
  • Void Fragment void mission in Vermillion Waste in Agna Desert
  • Ancient Giant Tree battlefield mission in Timberfall in Vespers

Each mission has a 50 percent chance of dropping the In a Blink shotgun alongside other loot. These missions are also relatively short (five to 10 minutes), so it shouldn’t take too long for you to get it.

Is In a Blink worth it in The First Descendant?

In a Blink shotgun stats in The First Descendant
A must-have. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In a Blink is one of the strongest shotguns currently in The First Descendant. It has some of the highest DPS values when put on the same level as other High-Power Round weapons.

Even though shotguns can be tricky to use against Void Intercept Battle bosses with close-up attacks, like the Dead Bride, you should still have at least one copy of the weapon in your inventory. It’s perfect for damaging lower weak points when the boss is stunned and defeating Elite enemies in regular missions.

