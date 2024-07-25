How to get Absolute Curse Module in The First Descendant

Many Ultimate Modules in The First Descendant change how your builds work and require dedicated strategy. The Absolute Curse Module is designed to help you in Void Intercept Battles, so here’s how to get and use it in The First Descendant.

Where to find the Absolute Curse Module in The First Descendant

It’s best to combine this farm with something else. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Absolute Curse is an Ultimate Descendant Module in The First Descendant, which you can unlock by farming two specific activities. The drop rate for this Module ranges from four to five percent (depending on the difficulty), but it can also drop from multiple missions in Hagios and Vespers as a monster drop.

Here are the missions that can drop the Absolute Curse Module as a completion reward:

Ruins Guard Facility mission in the Starfall Road in Hagios (Normal)

Ruins Guard Facility mission in the Starfall Road in Hagios (Hard)

Intercept Battle: Swamp Walker (Hard)

What does Absolute Curse Module do in The First Descendant?

Leave them powerless. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Absolute Curse is an Ultimate Almandine Module made to fight Colossi in Void Intercept Battles. After removing the Colossus’s part, the Module inflicts Dispel, removing any buffs from the boss. It has a base capacity cost of 14, but the cost decreases as you upgrade it at Silion.

It’s a great Module when fighting bosses who can apply buffs to themselves, like the Executioner and Pyromaniac. Both bosses can increase their defense throughout the fight, making it a much harder DPS check.

With Absolute Curse, as long as the boss still has removable parts, you can dispel these buffs and make the fight a little easier.

