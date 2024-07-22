Elden Ring College Football 25 Black Ops 6 News LoL Swarm Tier List
Image Credit: Bethesda
Close up of Lepic looking over his shoulder
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
The First Descendant

How to get Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue in The First Descendant

It's rare for a reason.
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|

Published: Jul 21, 2024 07:40 pm

Whether you have your eyes set on a particular weapon or you just regret not picking Legic at the beginning of your adventure, the Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue in The First Descendant has your back.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to find Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue in The First Descendant and what it does.

The First Descendant: Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue location

Anais research development description and menu
Track your research with Anais first, before hunting down a specific Energy Residue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best place to search for Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue is inside Hagios. This is the eighth region in The First Descendant and is locked until you complete all regions prior to Hagios. You can either target Hagios missions where the Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue is listed under the Main Rewards (use L2/LT and right analog stick to view the entire list) or search for Encrypted Vaults.

Hagios is hiding 14 Encrypted Vaults, where Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue is a guaranteed drop in at least one. We cannot promise the Energy Residue will always be rewarded on completion due to its low acquisition chance.

While missions are replayable, Encrypted Vaults have a stricter policy. You should alternate between Normal and Hard mode if you’re looking to farm these Vaults. This way the Vault will reset, alongside all possible rewards.

Where to use Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue

Restored Relic Nano Tube research menu and recipe
Search ‘Highly-Concentrated’ in the Research Institute to track the recipe you desire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue isn’t a commonly dropped material, it does have its purposes. While it acts as a crafting material, it’s important in the creation of two Descendant Weapons and Lepic (one of the default characters). If you didn’t pick up Lepic at the beginning of the game, then the Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue is a must-have for those looking to unlock this Descendant.

The Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue is part of four recipes. These are:

ResearchResearch costRecipeWhat’s it for?
Restored Relic Nano Tube50,000143 Superfluid
125 Monomolecular Eight Extractor
Eight Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue
One Restored Relic Nano Tube Blueprint		Restored Relic (Weapon)
Enduring Legacy Synthetic Fiber Blueprint50,000102 Ceramic Composite
76 Hellion
Eight Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue
One Enduring Legacy Synthetic Fiber		Enduring Legacy (Weapon)
Secret Garden Polymer Syncytium Blueprint50,000108 Silicon
76 Hellion
Eight Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue
One Secret Garden Polymer Syncytium		Secret Garden (Weapon)
Lepic Enhanced Cells200,000290 Semi-permanent Plasma
499 Monomolecular Extractor
34 Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue
One Lepic Enhanced Cells Blueprint		Lepic (Descendant)

Be mindful that completing one of these recipes with your accumulated Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue won’t result in a new weapon and/or Descendant to try. Instead, the Blueprints and Enhanced Cells are just one part of another recipe required to craft the Restored Relic, Enduring Legacy, Secret Garden, or Lepic. This will cost further in-game research time, money, and time spent farming for materials (unless you skip the research process altogether and buy the weapon or Lepic in the Store instead).

Author
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
Writer for Dot since Oct. 2023. Just a Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime, where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that'd make M. Night jealous. Their shocking twist? They think The Last of Us II is a masterpiece.