How to get Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue in The First Descendant

Whether you have your eyes set on a particular weapon or you just regret not picking Legic at the beginning of your adventure, the Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue in The First Descendant has your back.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about where to find Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue in The First Descendant and what it does.

The First Descendant: Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue location

Track your research with Anais first, before hunting down a specific Energy Residue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best place to search for Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue is inside Hagios. This is the eighth region in The First Descendant and is locked until you complete all regions prior to Hagios. You can either target Hagios missions where the Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue is listed under the Main Rewards (use L2/LT and right analog stick to view the entire list) or search for Encrypted Vaults.

Hagios is hiding 14 Encrypted Vaults, where Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue is a guaranteed drop in at least one. We cannot promise the Energy Residue will always be rewarded on completion due to its low acquisition chance.

While missions are replayable, Encrypted Vaults have a stricter policy. You should alternate between Normal and Hard mode if you’re looking to farm these Vaults. This way the Vault will reset, alongside all possible rewards.

Where to use Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue

Search ‘Highly-Concentrated’ in the Research Institute to track the recipe you desire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue isn’t a commonly dropped material, it does have its purposes. While it acts as a crafting material, it’s important in the creation of two Descendant Weapons and Lepic (one of the default characters). If you didn’t pick up Lepic at the beginning of the game, then the Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue is a must-have for those looking to unlock this Descendant.

The Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue is part of four recipes. These are:

Research Research cost Recipe What’s it for? Restored Relic Nano Tube 50,000 143 Superfluid

125 Monomolecular Eight Extractor

Eight Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue

One Restored Relic Nano Tube Blueprint Restored Relic (Weapon) Enduring Legacy Synthetic Fiber Blueprint 50,000 102 Ceramic Composite

76 Hellion

Eight Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue

One Enduring Legacy Synthetic Fiber Enduring Legacy (Weapon) Secret Garden Polymer Syncytium Blueprint 50,000 108 Silicon

76 Hellion

Eight Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue

One Secret Garden Polymer Syncytium Secret Garden (Weapon) Lepic Enhanced Cells 200,000 290 Semi-permanent Plasma

499 Monomolecular Extractor

34 Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue

One Lepic Enhanced Cells Blueprint Lepic (Descendant)

Be mindful that completing one of these recipes with your accumulated Highly-Concentrated Energy Residue won’t result in a new weapon and/or Descendant to try. Instead, the Blueprints and Enhanced Cells are just one part of another recipe required to craft the Restored Relic, Enduring Legacy, Secret Garden, or Lepic. This will cost further in-game research time, money, and time spent farming for materials (unless you skip the research process altogether and buy the weapon or Lepic in the Store instead).

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy