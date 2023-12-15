THE FINALS’ first major patch lowers unranked tournament requirements

A week after its release, THE FINALS has recieved its first major patch, which brings plenty of quality-of-life improvements, including lowering requirements for unlocking unranked tournaments. All contestants eager to try a more competitive mode can now do so more quickly.

PAtch 1.3.0 for THE FINALS went live on Dec. 15 and, according to the patch notes, contains more than “300 line items” in the change log. One of the biggest changes is a lowered match count required to unlock unranked tournaments. You now need to play six games instead of 12 to jump into the tournament action. Keep in mind that the ranked requirement is still the same and requires you to play 60 matches.

Are you ready to get more competitive? Image via Embark Studios

Another notable change in this patch is the improved movement animations, aimed to make the movement feel more like during the Open Beta. With the full release of THE FINALS, players noticed the game felt slower, and according to Embark, this was due to the animation tweaks it made since the Open Beta. The game should feel faster now, which is great news for many fans, but if you still notice it’s slow, Embark previously recommended that players check their FOV settings as it may have a huge impact on the experience.

Finally, there are a few smaller changes, like the ability to see your position in the leaderboard, several fixed crash instances, fixed doors on the new Las Vegas map, and selectable OCE/SA server regions on all platforms. While the dev hasn’t shared the full list of changes that arrived with this update, the rest are likely minor bugs and UI fixes across the game.