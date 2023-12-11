THE FINALS devs still haven’t fixed glaring cheater issue players noticed in the beta

Cheaters are still running rampant in THE FINALS and from one region in particular, despite gamers pointing it out to developers during the beta.

Certain players from China are accused of cheating by members of THE FINALS community, leading the same disgruntled players to once again beg on social media today for the country to be region-locked. Players previously shared clip after clip of being wrecked by players with Chinese writing in their names, and it’s happening all over again. While some players might have skill, it’s safe to say that lots of these kills are fishy.

Lurking around every corner. Image via Embark Studios

Players pointed out that they’d asked Embark Studios to fix this “hundreds of times during the open beta,” and they’re not wrong. In late October, players posted videos to Reddit detailing their gameplay experience against Chinese opponents. A collection of players believe that China has a large enough gaming population to sustain a region-locked environment, and it’s time players from other countries distance themselves. This problem isn’t only impacting those in the Oceanic and Asian region, it’s impacting those in Europe as well.

Cheating is a topic of almost every single multiplayer title in the gaming industry. Games like Counter-Strike 2, VALORANT, and Rainbow Six: Siege have all had cheating problems over the past few years—with a few still struggling today. People pointed out that cheating from China in particular had a massive impact on H1Z1, Battlefield V, and Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, and it seems they believe THE FINALS is following in those title’s footsteps.

Since THE FINALS has only just been released, it might take some time for Embark to region-lock China. However, as this was such a big issue for a large portion of the community months ago, it’s fair to be disappointed.