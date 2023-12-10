The Day Before is this month’s latest survival shooter that’s currently receiving a lot of negative feedback and reception as one of the most negatively rated games on Steam right now. One of the reasons for this is the game’s server capacity, as they are seemingly always full.

However, this raises the question of just how big are The Day Before‘s servers? This article will answer just that.

The server list. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What is The Day Before server size?

As a player, you probably wonder if The Day Before servers are full every day. This is especially because the game has several servers that are always seemingly full, and players looking to join a game previously had to scroll down the list, hoping to find at least one habitable server. This is because each server can only host 32 players. It’s worth noting that the game has a total of 150 servers, so most players can get into the game if they try hard enough, but most likely, only the least popular servers have enough space. And as The Day Before is an entirely online game, this significantly stifles the gameplay experience in several ways.

While the developers advertised the game as an “MMO Survival game,” it is far from that and is simply another extraction shooter with poorly optimized servers. To make things worse, the game has received several updates, and one of them made full servers hidden. This makes things easier for players who previously had to scroll to find open servers, but also only shows open servers and makes the list of servers much shorter than it is

The Day Before is quite a mess in several ways right now, but hopefully, we’ll get larger servers in the future as the game receives more updates.