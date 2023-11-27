Is The Day Before on Xbox Game Pass?

Will it be available on Game Pass Day one?

Offering a massive collection of games, the Xbox Game Pass is definitely a worthy purchase for avid gamers, but it might not always include your favorite title. So if you’re planning to buy it ahead of The Day Before’s release, you might want to hear me out.

Will The Day Before be available in Xbox Game Pass?

The short answer is no. At the time of writing, developer FNTASTIC hasn’t expressed any interest in making The Day Before available via Xbox Game Pass—yet.

The Day Before won’t be available on the Xbox Game Pass day one after it releases in early access on Dec. 7. That said, FNTASTIC may decide to add it to the Game Pass collection after its final release, which is expected to happen in Summer 2024 (after June) once the early access period ends.

Will The Day Before be available on Xbox?

Yes, The Day Before will be released for Xbox Series X and S consoles, but not anytime soon.

The highly anticipated open-world survival game is set to launch in early access on Dec. 7, 2023, exclusively for the PC platform via Steam. Its console release, however, has been delayed. FNTASTIC has confirmed the final release will happen across all platforms—PC, Xbox, and PlayStation—concurrently once the devs think it’s ready to go live.

For a game that underwent three delays, it’s natural for the devs to focus on releasing The Day Before in early access and skip adding it to the Xbox Game Pass. In fact, on Steam, FNTASTIC mentions that although it’s ready to go out, there might be “unforeseen circumstances” in the game that it hopes to correct with the help of the community.

Although an early access build, The Day Before now has a release date for the PC platform at least, which hopefully isn’t going to get postponed—again.