​​ Is The Day Before down? How to check server status

Is The Day Before not working for you? Fear not, because there is a way to check its server status to see if it’s something on your end, or if it’s simply down.

Almost every single game in existence needs a moment of shut-eye to rest up and provide the best experience possible. This moment of downtime is usually used to throw in quality-of-life updates.

The last thing we want as gamers is a sloppy and glitch-filled experience, and while some can’t help it at first, this is where downtime comes in to lend a hand. Now, let’s see if it’s your platform struggling, or if The Day Before is down.

​Is The Day Before down?

Maybe a drink instead. Image via FNTASTIC

Since The Day Before is a new title, odds are the servers might not be prepared for the influx of eager gamers. As of writing (Dec. 10, 10pm CT) The Day Before is up and running.

There have been multiple updates over the past few days, in particular. This is due to AI and bug fixes running rampant in the first few days after release. Pair these issues with a stacked population, and you’re likely going to see downtime.

How to check The Day Before’s server status

There are a few ways to check The Day Before’s server status. Simply checking The Day Before’s social media accounts is an important first step.

The Day Before has an X account to check where the developers post updates each time servers are down. Another way to check is by joining The Day Before’s Discord server. The developers post updates and intended changes on this server, so it’s a great way to stay up to date.

These are the best ways to stay up to date with The Day Before’s servers. Both these avenues will provide all the information you’ll ever need.